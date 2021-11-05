Fuchka Bahar

Food

Mahmuda Begum Mitu
05 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 01:00 pm

Recipe for Fuchka Bahar

Mahmuda Begum Mitu
05 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Ingredients

200g flour

200g semolina

400g white flour

½ tsp cooking soda powder

Water, as needed 

Oil, as needed

For stuffing

100g tamarind

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp roasted coriander powder

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp sugar

2 big lemon leaves 

2 tbsp black salt

Potatoes to measurement

Chopped chilies, as needed

Instructions

Mix flour, white flour and semolina with water and create a dough base. Roll out large pieces of tortilla and cut them into smaller pieces of circle using a cutter. Then fry them in white oil and make fuchka. After they are cooled, set them aside in a container.

Put the tamarind in 500g of water and let it sit for two hours. After that, mix it with water. Now separate the water from the actual tamarind and mix it with black salt, sugar, and coriander powder, cumin, powder, lemon leaves, and chili flakes.

Mix boiled potatoes with chopped chilies and set it aside.

Now put the stuffing inside the fuchka and the tamarind mixture and it is ready to be presented! 

 

