Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

Ingredients

Rendang Paste

300 gm of onion

150 gm of garlic

250 gm of red chilies

30 gm of toasted cashew nuts

100 gm of ginger

100 gm of galangal

1 teaspoon of coriander seeds, toasted

100 ml oil

Rendang Main

1 kg beef topside

200 ml coconut milk

2 bay leaves

2 pcs of lemongrass

100 gm of palm sugar

Method

Blend all of the spices in a blender till smooth with oil.Add oil in a pot, bay leaves, smash lemongrass until it releases fragrance.

Add rendang paste on low fire and cook it until it has no bitter taste. Add palm sugar.

Add beef and make sure it is covered by the paste. Add a small amount of water.

Add coconut milk when it starts to boil and stir until oil separates from coconut. Add seasoning.

Cook it until it is dry and the colour changes to dark and the beef gets soft.

Recipe by: Executive Chef Firman, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel