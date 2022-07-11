Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

Magazine

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 07:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ingredients

Rendang Paste

  • 300 gm of onion
  • 150 gm of garlic
  • 250 gm of red chilies
  • 30 gm of toasted cashew nuts
  • 100 gm of ginger
  • 100 gm of galangal
  • 1 teaspoon of coriander seeds, toasted
  • 100 ml oil

Rendang Main

  • 1 kg beef topside

  • 200 ml coconut milk

  • 2 bay leaves

  • 2 pcs of lemongrass

  • 100 gm of palm sugar

Executive Chef Firman, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel
Executive Chef Firman, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Method

Blend all of the spices in a blender till smooth with oil.Add oil in a pot, bay leaves, smash lemongrass until it releases fragrance.

Add rendang paste on low fire and cook it until it has no bitter taste. Add palm sugar.

Add beef and make sure it is covered by the paste. Add a small amount of water.

Add coconut milk when it starts to boil and stir until oil separates from coconut. Add seasoning.

Cook it until it is dry and the colour changes to dark and the beef gets soft.

Recipe by: Executive Chef Firman, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Features / Top News

Beef Rendang / Recipe / Eid Recipe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

10m | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Gorur shutki: How I rediscovered an Eid-ul-Adha delicacy from childhood

7h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Jovan interested in working with newcomers

Jovan interested in working with newcomers

15m | Videos
Nusraat Faria thrilled to play the role of Sheikh Hasina

Nusraat Faria thrilled to play the role of Sheikh Hasina

20m | Videos
Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

8h | Videos
5 oldest trees in the world

5 oldest trees in the world

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south