Eid recipe: Beef Rendang
Ingredients
Rendang Paste
- 300 gm of onion
- 150 gm of garlic
- 250 gm of red chilies
- 30 gm of toasted cashew nuts
- 100 gm of ginger
- 100 gm of galangal
- 1 teaspoon of coriander seeds, toasted
- 100 ml oil
Rendang Main
1 kg beef topside
200 ml coconut milk
2 bay leaves
2 pcs of lemongrass
100 gm of palm sugar
Method
Blend all of the spices in a blender till smooth with oil.Add oil in a pot, bay leaves, smash lemongrass until it releases fragrance.
Add rendang paste on low fire and cook it until it has no bitter taste. Add palm sugar.
Add beef and make sure it is covered by the paste. Add a small amount of water.
Add coconut milk when it starts to boil and stir until oil separates from coconut. Add seasoning.
Cook it until it is dry and the colour changes to dark and the beef gets soft.
Recipe by: Executive Chef Firman, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel