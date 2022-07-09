Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Food

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 02:59 pm

Related News

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 02:59 pm
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

As the name implies, this dish is an Old Dhaka special. 

Author of the cookbook 'Shera Radhunir Twist' (Ananna), Humayra Rayhana Khan compiles traditional meat recipes found across Bangladesh. 

Ingredients                                                    

1 kg mutton with bone                                           

2 tbsp ginger paste                                                     

1 tbsp garlic paste                                                       

1 tsp coriander paste                                              

¼ cup onion paste                                                      

1 tsp cumin paste                                                   

1 tbsp red chilli powder                                             

1 tsp turmeric powder                                         

2 bay leaves                                                         

2 sticks of cinnamon                                                    

2 pieces of cardamom 

2 pieces of clove

¼ cup curd                                                            

¼ cup sweet yoghurt                                              

¼ cup Khowa / Mawa                                           

¼ cup fried onion                                                    

½ cup chopped onion                                             

Few drops of Kewra water                                                    

1 cup butter oil                                                        

8-9 green chili                                                   

Salt, according to taste                                                               

 

Method

Soak mutton in salt water for 30 minutes. After that strain the mutton and keep aside. Blend curd, sweet yoghurt and fried onion , make smooth paste. In a heavy bottom pan heat up butter oil and add chopped onion fry until golden brown. Add onion paste and other spice pastes stir continuously until it releases oil. Put mutton in the spice mixture and cook in medium heat. Add hot water as required. Once the mutton is completely cooked add yoghurt mixture, mawa, green chili, kewra and simmer for 10/15 minutes. Serve hot with plain polau or porota. 

Features / Magazine / Top News

Recipe / eid-ul azha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kamal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

2h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

3h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

3h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

3h | Videos
Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%, to be effective from 1 Sep

Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%, to be effective from 1 Sep

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty