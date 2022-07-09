Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

As the name implies, this dish is an Old Dhaka special.

Author of the cookbook 'Shera Radhunir Twist' (Ananna), Humayra Rayhana Khan compiles traditional meat recipes found across Bangladesh.

Ingredients

1 kg mutton with bone

2 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp coriander paste

¼ cup onion paste

1 tsp cumin paste

1 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 bay leaves

2 sticks of cinnamon

2 pieces of cardamom

2 pieces of clove

¼ cup curd

¼ cup sweet yoghurt

¼ cup Khowa / Mawa

¼ cup fried onion

½ cup chopped onion

Few drops of Kewra water

1 cup butter oil

8-9 green chili

Salt, according to taste

Method

Soak mutton in salt water for 30 minutes. After that strain the mutton and keep aside. Blend curd, sweet yoghurt and fried onion , make smooth paste. In a heavy bottom pan heat up butter oil and add chopped onion fry until golden brown. Add onion paste and other spice pastes stir continuously until it releases oil. Put mutton in the spice mixture and cook in medium heat. Add hot water as required. Once the mutton is completely cooked add yoghurt mixture, mawa, green chili, kewra and simmer for 10/15 minutes. Serve hot with plain polau or porota.