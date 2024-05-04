Muslim ummah's unity crucial in resolving Palestine crisis: Hasan tells UN permanent observer

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud in a meeting with Riyad Mansour, Palestine's permanent observer to the UN on Friday on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Summit. Photo: Collected

The Muslim ummah's unity can play a crucial role in resolving the crisis in Palestine, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told Riyad Mansour, Palestine's permanent observer to the UN.

Hasan discussed the current situation in Palestine with the UN permanent observer during a Friday (3 May) meeting on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Summit.

During the meeting, he said the OIC member countries must take more stringent collective measures against Israel to permanently resolve the Israeli aggression on Palestinian civilians.

Mansour requested Bangladesh to continue its support for Palestine in international forums.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh foreign minister informed Mansour of unwavering support for Palestine from Bangladesh's prime minister and its people.

Hasan Mahmud is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the 15th OIC Summit.

The delegation includes Masud bin Momen, secretary and ambassador; Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, ambassador to Saudi Arabia and permanent representative to the OIC; Masudur Rahman, ambassador appointed to Nigeria and responsible for Gambia; and Wahida Ahmed, director-general of the International Organisations Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.