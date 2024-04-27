Crosta: A fresh take at reshaping Dhaka's cafe scene

Photo: Courtesy

In the bustling cafe culture of Dhaka, it takes something truly distinctive to stand out. Burrowed among the 'cafe crazy' Dhaka is Crosta, a gem from the capital's Uttara area.

Located opposite Bangladesh International Tutorial (BIT) school at Uttara Sector 14, Crosta was founded by Sayeef Shimanto in 2023 and aspires to offer a fresh take on the typical cafe experience.

When Sayeef completed his graduation in automobile engineering from Huddersfield University in the UK and returned home, the job sector of Bangladesh did not have too many promising spots for him. And that is what motivated him to look into different fields and what could be a better field for a "coffee lover" than his own cafe?

"I always dreamed of having a cosy coffee place of my own someday," Sayeef said during an interview with The Business Standard. "My dream finally came true in 2023 with the opening of Crosta."

Crosta's decor is reminiscent of European-styled small restaurants with a warm wooden and glass theme. With a room for only 12, this cafe does not aim to be yet another extravagant place for your Instagram stories, but rather it is designed for functionality.

"In the UK, most people including myself used to do most of their work in cafes. I aim to encourage that lifestyle here," said Sayeef. "Anyone can come and work here for hours. For example, for convenience, I've also set up charging ports under each seating space, transforming the place into a functional workstation."

Having experienced the cosy, fast-serving cafes of the West, Sayeef understands their importance and recognises their scarcity here in Bangladesh. This is why he envisioned Crosta to fill this void. With a target average serving time of just 15 minutes, Crosta aims to cater to the fast-paced lifestyle of busy students and corporate officials by offering a convenient spot to grab a quick bite between tasks.

The name "Crosta," derived from the Italian word for 'crust,' hints at the unique item this cafe has to offer — the 'Crosties', named by Sayeef himself.

Crosta Special Crostie

What is a Crostie?

At a glance, when served, a Crostie looks and feels very similar to pizzas. However, Sayeef's invention is rather different in terms of both the making process and the use of ingredients.

Each Crostie is a savoury indulgence of premium-grade cheese on focaccia bread, topped with an appetising yet light mix of ingredients which ensures a burst of flavours with every bite. It maintains a delicate balance, delivering a soft, juicy experience that stays true to authentic Italian recipes, unlike the heavy, overloaded pizzas prevalent in Bangladesh.

When having the usual pizzas in Bangladesh, the crust is the crunchiest and will usually be left out. Crosties, on the other hand, are differentiated by maintaining a delicate balance of being evenly soft and crunchy while delivering a cheesy experience.

According to Sayeef, "The aim was to actually eliminate the notion of leaving behind crusts, hence the name."

The 'Crosta Special' Crostie we ordered featured a tantalising blend of beef, pepperoni and light seasonings. The price of Crosties starts at Tk200. Our 'Crosta Special' was Tk295. While it is the priciest Crosta, it is also the one we recommend. It earns a solid 8/10 from us.

Bueno Crepe

But Crosta does not stop at Crosties, it also serves crepes. These thin, soft delicacies are another result of Crosta's commitment to being unique. These delicious desserts, derived from France, can be ordered in four different flavours and come adorned with a chocolate drizzle.

Photo: Courtesy

The best-seller at the moment is the 'Cookies and Crème' crepe but we suggest trying out the 'Bueno' if you want something unique.

To complement the delectable bites, Crosta offers a range of beverages, from the staple coffee items to iced teas, refreshers and ice-blended drinks.

Spanish Latte

The best-seller beverages at Crosta are the Mocha and Caramel Macchiato. which is a layered blend of caramel syrup, coffee, ice and milk and the Spanish Latte, which uses a French-based chocolate mixed with coffee beans.

We were tempted to give the Spanish Latte a try. Upon taking the first sip, it felt like a regular iced latte, with its top layer of foamed milk. But it was instantly followed by a burst of much richer flavours.

Photo: Courtesy

It has a much thicker texture to it unlike regular Latte, perhaps achieved through a unique balance of milk and coffee. Although, similar to other Latte, it is definitely mostly milk.

While I prefer to not add sweeteners to my coffee, the Spanish Latte still has a hint of sweetness to it, which, according to Sayeed, is not necessarily from the milk but actually comes from one of the other ingredients used to make the Latte.

While additional sweeteners usually take away the taste of espressos for me, the type of subtle sweetness did blend in quite well with the overall flavour of the Latte. For me, this drink definitely falls into the category of 'must try' in this ongoing summer heat wave, especially if you ever visit Crosta. And it costs only Tk315.

Looking ahead, Crosta plans to expand its menu with three new offerings, each promising to be as unique and tantalising as its predecessors. However, all of that is to be ensured with affordability in mind as Crosta aims to become the go-to coffee place for coffeeholics and redefine Dhaka's cafe landscape, one Crostie at a time.