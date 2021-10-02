The architectural beauty of New York

I am a Dutch artist. I live in the city of Almere (near Amsterdam). In 1990 I graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Tilburg in painting, drawing and photography. Since the development of digital photography, my camera and the computer have become my main tools for creation.

I am deeply inspired by the structures around me. Most of what we do and strive for in life is made possible by structuring ourselves. Think of calendars, plannings, the networks of streets and roads, circles of friends, the order of things in one's house, borders, districts, etc. All of this helps us to find the rhythm of life.

Vessel, Eleventh Avenue at Hudson Yards. Photo: Paul Brouns

Because of this personal fascination, all of my art is inhabited by visual structures. Sometimes neatly ordered, often more playful and complex. Architecture has proven to be an ideal subject for me because I like to see these urban structures as music scores for our existence. Details like the windows and occasionally passing people can be seen as music notes that enliven the compositions.

100 Residential Building, Eleventh Aveneu, New York. Photo: Paul Brouns

A few years ago I visited New York. My work was exhibited at 'The Other Art Fair' in Brooklyn. Then I also wandered around to capture the city with my camera. Following my instinct, I captured lots of buildings that caught my attention: Brooklyn Bridge, The Vessel, Jean Nouvel's "100" on 11th Avenue and also lots of less-known constructions.

Greenhouse in North Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Paul Brouns

I am attracted by the abstract beauty of buildings and I hope that through my work people will be stimulated to enjoy the visual music that surrounds us.

Anonymous residential building, Manhattan, New York. Photo: Paul Brouns

Vessel, Eleventh Avenue at Hudson Yards. Photo: Paul Brouns

Beacon of joy, 15 Vanderbit Avenue, Brooklyn. Photo: Paul Brouns

Anonymous residential building, Manhattan, New York. Photo: Paul Brouns

Lantern House, 515 West 18th Street, New York. Photo: Paul Brouns