Wanderlust on a budget: Exploring int’l destinations under Tk100,000

Setting off on an adventure doesn't always have to be expensive. There are plenty of amazing places that won't cost you much, but are filled with scenic spots and natural wonders.

We have listed some beautiful countries that you can visit without spending more than Tk100,000. You will only need smart planning and an eye for good deals to enjoy the beauty and the excitement of adventure.

It is always a good idea to book air tickets in advance so you can get them at a good price. Moreover, public transports are always more affordable than private ones.

A joy ride on the Toy Train will cost around Tk2,000 (diesel engine rides) and around Tk3,200 (steam engine rides). Photo: Courtesy

Darjeeling and Sikkim, India

Setting out alone from Dhaka to the beautiful lands of Darjeeling and Sikkim is like going on a big adventure in India. Every turn on the roads brings new and amazing views of nature and different cultures.

When the sun comes up over the tea gardens in Darjeeling or goes down behind the snow-capped mountains in Sikkim, it's like being part of a painting that mixes peaceful nature with lots of different cultures.

You can start your journey with the Mitali Express train that departs from Dhaka Cantonment to New Jalpaiguri in India every Monday and Thursday at 9:50pm.

The fare for an AC chair is Tk2,705, an AC seat is Tk3,806, and an AC berth is Tk4,905. Upon reaching New Jalpaiguri, a taxi ride to Darjeeling will cost approximately Tk3,000-3,500.

Tickets for the Mitali Express cannot be purchased online and must be obtained at either Kamalapur Railway Station or Chattogram Railway Station in Dhaka.

It's important to present your original passport with a valid Indian visa during the purchase. Return tickets can also be booked from Kamalapur Railway Station.

For a more comfortable journey, you can opt to fly from Dhaka to Bagdogra via Kolkata. One way flight fare can cost up to Tk25,000. From Bagdogra, a taxi ride will take you to Darjeeling.

Once in Darjeeling, accommodation options are plentiful. Budget accommodations start from Tk1,000, while rooms with beautiful views may cost around Tk3,000-5,000 per night.

For a more luxurious stay, 5-star hotels are available, with prices exceeding Tk10,000 per night.

Darjeeling offers a plethora of attractions. The tea gardens are beautiful indeed but there are plenty of other places to visit. A joy ride on the Toy Train will cost around Tk2,000 (diesel engine rides) and around Tk3,200 (steam engine rides).

You can visit Tiger Hill at a fee of Tk150 per person. The Batasia Loop and the Japanese Peace Pagoda are other must-visit spots, with entry fees of around Tk40.

Darjeeling is quite a modern city with shops selling a variety of products. Silver and stone jewelleries from here are quite famous, but keep in mind that they are expensive. But winter shawls and sweaters are more affordable.

When it comes to meals, it depends entirely on your preference. If you're a budget traveller, you can manage three meals a day under Tk1,000. There are good momo and noodle stands all over the city.

The journey from Darjeeling to Sikkim, approximately 136 kilometers, costs about Tk5,000-6,500. In Gangtok, budget stays start from Tk1,100, with mid-range hotels available at approximately Tk3,500 - 6,000. Luxury hotels are also available, with prices exceeding Tk10,000.

Sikkim is home to several popular tourist spots. A taxi ride from Gangtok to Tsomgo Lake costs about Tk1,800 - 2,300. The Nathula Pass can be reached by a shared taxi from Gangtok, costing around Tk1,000-1,500 per person, plus permit charge of around Tk400 per person.

Taxi fare from Gangtok to Rumtek Monastery costs about Tk1,300 - 1,700, and a taxi ride from Gangtok to Pelling costs about Tk5,400 - 7,000.

In Pokhara, you can rent a colourful wooden doonga at Varahi Ghat or Phewa Ghat and set off on a serene boat ride on Phewa Lake. Photo: Courtesy

Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal

Situated amidst the majestic Himalayas, Nepal is a land of sublime nature, ancient temples, and some of the best hiking trails on earth. It's a budget-friendly destination that offers a plethora of experiences for adventure enthusiasts and culture buffs alike.

A direct flight from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines and other airlines, will set you back around Tk30,000 for a round-trip.

Upon arrival, immerse yourself in the bustling streets of Thamel, a popular tourist district in Kathmandu teeming with local shops, cafés, and restaurants. Here, you can shop for a variety of souvenirs, handicrafts, and traditional Nepalese artifacts.

As evening falls, indulge in authentic Nepalese cuisine at a local restaurant, savoring local delicacies such as momos, thukpa (noodle soup) and sekuwa (barbecued meat).

Accommodation in Kathmandu caters to all budgets, with options ranging from around Tk1,000 to more than Tk10,000 per night. For a budget-conscious traveller aiming to complete the tour within Tk1,00,000, a mid-range hotel for around Tk5,000 per night is a sensible choice.

The Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu is one of the world's largest and most significant stupas, and the Swayambhunath Temple is an ancient Buddhist pilgrimage site.

Don't miss visiting the Kathmandu Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Pashupatinath Temple, one of the holiest Hindu shrines in Nepal.

Pokhara is one of Nepal's most famous and beautiful destinations. The city, where green hills meet majestic mountain views, is sure to leave you spellbound. The best way to reach Pokhara from Kathmandu is by bus, which costs around Tk2,000 per person.

Pokhara offers a range of accommodations to suit different budgets. Mid-range hotels such as Hotel Grand Holiday, Hotel Middle Path & Spa, and Himalayan Glory Inn offer clean and comfortable rooms with views, located just a short walk from the beautiful Phewa Lake.

Prices for these hotels can vary, so it's always a good idea to check with the hotel for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

In Pokhara, you can rent a colourful wooden doonga at Varahi Ghat or Phewa Ghat and set off on a serene boat ride on Phewa Lake. Rates start at around Tk800 per hour with a boatman, or around Tk650 per hour if you paddle yourself.

Must-visit places in Pokhara include Sarangkot, a beautiful hill offering panoramic views of the Pokhara Valley and the Annapurna ranges. The World Peace Pagoda, Devi's Fall, Gupteshwor Mahadev Cave, and the International Mountain Museum should also be on your bucket list.

Wat Pho or The Temple of the Reclining Buddha is one of the must-visit spots in Bangkok. Photo: Courtesy

Bangkok and Pattaya, Thailand

Thailand is a super popular tourist spot, not just in Asia but worldwide. Every month, tons of people visit from all over, wanting to chill out and have a good time.

Whether you're into serene beaches on the east or the lively city scene out west, Thailand's got something for everyone. It's not just about beautiful landscapes; the mix of culture here means there's a perfect spot for every kind of traveller.

Your journey begins with a flight from Dhaka, where you can find economy-class tickets starting from Tk30,000-40,000. Upon landing in Bangkok, you'll discover a lot of mid-range hotels, offering comfortable stays within the Tk5,000-6,000 range.

With an entry fee of Tk669 and Tk210 respectively, you can visit Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha) and the Jim Thompson House (museum of the silk magnate Jim Thompson) in Bangkok.

The Grand Palace is a masterpiece of architecture and history. The entry fee is Tk3,000. Chatuchak Market in Bangkok is one of the world's largest markets.

For a delightful day trip, set aside one day to explore Pattaya. From Bangkok, you have several options to reach this coastal gem.

Buses are the most budget-friendly, costing only Tk400-500. Alternatively, taxis are available but come with a higher price tag of Tk4,000-Tk5,000. If you're travelling solo and aiming to keep costs down, the bus is your best bet.

Sultan Park in Malé is one of the biggest and oldest parks in The Maldives. Photo: Courtesy

Malé, The Maldives

When you think of The Maldives, images of luxurious water villas, crystal-clear waters, and overwater hammocks probably flood your mind. But what if I told you that you can experience this tropical paradise without breaking the bank?

Yes, it's true! The Maldives is no longer reserved exclusively for high-end travellers. With some savvy planning, you can explore this dreamy destination on a budget.

Your journey begins with a flight from Dhaka to Malé, the capital of the Maldives. Airlines like Vistara and SriLankan Airlines offer economy flights priced between Tk45,000 and Tk50,000. Book well in advance to secure the best deals.

While those iconic water villas may be out of reach for budget travellers, fear not! Malé has a range of affordable hotels starting at Tk6,000-7,000 per night, including complimentary breakfast. Opt for a cozy room for four nights, and your accommodation cost will total Tk28,000.

Allocate Tk10,000 for meals over five days. You'll find delicious local cuisine and international options in Malé. Don't miss trying Maldivian fish curry and hedhikaa (savoury snacks). With this budget, you'll enjoy perfect meals without overspending.

Along with the sea beach you could visit through Malé's colourful streets, the Old Friday Mosque, Sultan Park (the biggest and oldest public park in Malé), Maldives National Museum etc places.