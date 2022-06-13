Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Eid-ul-Adha is approaching again, a time when our fridge's strength is put to the test. Fridges and freezers are the unnamed heroes during this time as our food depends on their efficiency.

During Eid, there are several problems we bump into with our fridges and freezers, namely, their capacity and ability to maintain the temperature while heavily loaded.

To combat these issues, Walton brings you a wide array of fridges and freezers to save you during this time of the year. The company offers more than 150 Direct Cool Refrigerator models and a variety of freezers, providing people with an abundance of options to choose from.

We have curated a list of fridges and freezers that will come in handy during Eid-ul-Adha just for you.

Freezer for frozen food

You cannot get through Eid-ul-Adha without a good freezer. They are practically dedicated to storing meat during this time of year, which is why capacity, while choosing your fridge, matters.

The WCG-2E5-EHLX-XX fridge has a net volume of 255 litres, all dedicated to your frozen food. A freezer like this is an investment as it is made to last you a long time.

With a 100% copper condenser, it promises a leakage-free experience, making the fridge last up to 25 years.

Furthermore, this freezer has been cultivated to retain your food's freshness and nutritional value. Walton makes this possible with DECS technology which works to keep your food fresh.

Model: WCG-2E5-EHLX-XX

Price: Tk37,490

A smart fridge for the kitchen

If you are looking for the perfect fridge for your family, then the WFC-3F5-GDEH-DD will be the best fit for your home. This model gives you space for both frozen goods and normal food, as it has a compartment for a fridge and a freezer.

This fridge will be perfect, especially for Eid, as it was built with modern technology to ensure fast cooling speed. While your fridge will be jam-packed with food, the fridge will have to keep up.

The WFC-3F5-GDEH-DD will be a great addition to your home due to its sleek design. It has tempered glass over a dark colour, giving it a durable shine that is scratch-resistant. But the cherry on top is its advanced digital display that helps you control the cooling level and refrigerator settings with just one touch. This addition to the fridge certainly gives your decor a smart look.

The fridge works as well as it looks. It has a 365-litre net volume capacity to store all your food. It is also built with intelligent inverter technology, which is essential for a family fridge.

Moreover, the inverter compressor was made to maintain a cool temperature in the fridge and conserve energy at the same time.

Model: WFC-3F5-GDEH-DD

Price: Tk48,990

The larger the fridge, the better

Gone are the days of playing Tetris in the fridge just to get all your food to fit. Walton brings you large fridges for your home so you can store your food without any hassle.

The WFK-3G0-GDEL-XX fridge has two compartments: a freezer and a fridge. This model has a gross volume of 370 litres and a net volume of 367 litres, which is quite large.

However, what makes it stand out is the amount of space dedicated to both compartments. This model allows a spacious freezer for your frozen food.

The amount of space you get is not the only great thing about this fridge. It is built with nano healthcare technology, which prevents bacteria from entering your fridge. This ensures that your food is always fresh and safe to eat.

Model: WFK-3G0-GDEL-XX

Price: Tk42,590

The best value for the price

Walton carries a huge variety of fridges, at different price points. This is great because you will not have to break the bank for something as essential for your home as a fridge.

The WFB-2B6-GDEH-XX has much to offer to you with a price point of Tk37,490. It is built with nano healthcare technology and DECS technology to ensure that your food is free from bacteria. Its air filters also help maintain the hygiene of your food. It has a net volume of 238 litres, which is great for its price.

However, if you are looking for a cheaper fridge, we also recommend you check their WFD-1B6-GDSH-XX model. With a net volume capacity of 129 litres, it will only cost you Tk25,990. Even at this price point, it does not compromise on quality as it is built with the same nano health care technology, DECS technology, and is even made with tempered glass.

Model: WFB-2B6-GDEH-XX

Price: Tk37,490

Where to find: You can visit their website at https://waltonbd.com/