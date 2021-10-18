Travel-friendly thermal flask by Xiaomi

Product: Xiaomi Mijia Mini 350ml Vacuum Flask

Price: Tk1,080-1,350

Where to find: Gadstyle, Cellsii, Daraz

If you are going abroad to study or simply taking a trip out of Dhaka, a sturdy thermal flask will come in handy. It will keep your coffee warm and your water cold for a long time.

The Xiaomi vacuum flask is travel-friendly and will easily make its place in the luggage.

Using the double-layer vacuum technology and vacuum side copper plating technology, the flask reduces vacuum radiation, effectively blocking temperature conduction and convection, which ultimately holds the warmth for long hours.

The long term insulation holds the heat, and cold locks keep beverages cool for a long time.

Available in three colours - black, pink, and white - and made with good-quality stainless steel, the flask is light-weight and easy to carry.

Last but not least, the sleek design makes it a cool addition to your backpack.

Although we could not find many reviews on Amazon, the rating on Daraz is 4.5 stars out of 5.

If you are not sure if this one will be the perfect gift, we suggest you order from Cellsii.com, as they provide a seven day-return facility.