NutriChef Electric Warming Tray: Keep your curries hot this Eid!

The best part of Eid-ul-Adha has to be when the first dish of beef or mutton curry is served on the table. Meat curries are a special part of the celebrations, and you are bound to see them everywhere during this time of year. However, once it is off the stove, then it becomes a fight against time to get a serving before the fat solidifies over the freshly-cooked meat. Once the solid layer of fat forms, you have to bring it back to the stove, or else you will be left with a chunky and fatty residue in your curry even if you scrape it off.

For such circumstances, it almost feels as if the NutriChef electric warming tray was made as the ultimate solution. With this product, you can keep your dishes warm on the dining table at ease. This tray heats your food while it is on the table, so people can have warm food no matter what.

You can serve your food in a heat-resistant dish and place the dish on the warming tray and switch it on. It will keep the food warm for you. Keep in mind that this tray cannot warm up frozen food, nor can it be used to cook raw food. You also should not serve food directly on the tray, it should be served in a heat-resistant container or pot.

The body of the tray is slim and weighs around 2.6 kg, so it will not be much of a hassle to move it around the house. Keep in mind that the tray will only heat up to 95°C and that you will need a voltage converter to use it. This product is made according to the voltage range of the USA so if you do not use a converter, there might be a short-circuit.

The tray's handles are safe to hold, even if the tray is turned on. It is also safe to place the warming tray on a table or countertop while it is on.

The body is made of stainless steel and non-stick tempered glass, making it easy to clean after a meal. The tray has non-slip feet which ensures that it will not budge from where it is placed.

While this product will be very helpful during Eid when the guests keep flowing in, it can also create a huge difference in your daily meal experience!

Price: Tk10,788

Where to find: Ubuy

