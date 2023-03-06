NeonCha: Bringing artistic design to everyday products

NeonCha is a new and innovative brand that has recently launched its operations in Bangladesh to cater to the country's growing demand for creative and personalised gifting options. The company aims to become the go-to platform for unique and artistic gifts that make every occasion special.

The brand's focus is on integrating creative design into daily-use products, bringing the inventiveness of young artists to the mainstream market. NeonCha recently launched a new product line called "Dhaka Love," a collection that truly captures the essence of Dhaka.

Photo: Courtesy

Take a piece of home with you

NeonCha's "Dhaka Love" collection is a celebration of the vibrant and eclectic, art and culture of Dhaka. The collection features a range of products, including notebooks, T-shirts, and bookmarks, all designed to showcase the unique and iconic landmarks and cultural symbols of Dhaka.

The notebooks in this collection are the perfect gift for those who long for the comfort of home. Each notebook features stunning designs that celebrate the rich culture of Dhaka, making them a unique and meaningful keepsake for anyone who loves the city. With high-quality paper and attention to detail, these notebooks are not only functional writing tools but also works of art.

The T-shirts in the "Dhaka Love" collection are made with high-quality fabric and feature stunning designs that feature the city's everyday surroundings. From the iconic rickshaws to the vibrant street art, these T-shirts are a stylish and meaningful addition to any wardrobe, showcasing the wearer's attachment to the city.

Photo: Courtesy

The bookmarks in this collection are perfect for anyone who loves to read and wants to keep a piece of Dhaka close to them. Each bookmark is a unique and practical gift that will be cherished by book lovers and Dhaka enthusiasts alike.

Price: Dhaka Love T-shirt Tk430, Notebook Tk250, and Bookmark Tk80

Where to find: neoncha.com