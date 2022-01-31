Magic Clean Bucket: Makes mopping the floor a piece of cake

As the name suggests, the Magic Clean Buckets is basically a floor cleaning mop and bucket set. With the package, you will get parts of a mop that needs to be assembled and a bucket with two chambers-one for keeping water and the other basket-like chamber is used as the mop-rinser.

Once you assemble the mop, to wipe your floor, all you have to do is to pour some water in the bucket. Add any cleaning powder or liquid if you want and sock the mop in the water.

After that, put the mop in the basket-like chamber. Push the mop downwards gently and it will spin smoothly and rinse off any excess water automatically. The bucket is easy to slide as it has little wheels attached to it.

Available in three different colours, the bucket will make mopping the floor a piece of cake, that too keeping your hands dry. The bucket is made of polypropylene material and synthetic rope.

Price: TK1750

Where to buy: RFL Houseware

