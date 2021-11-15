Globally renowned Voltas products now available in Bangladesh

Established in 1954, Voltas Limited has been leading electronics markets worldwide for 70 years.

It is famous for manufacturing home appliances and specialising in air conditioning and cooling technology.

It has finally entered the Bangladeshi market and has started its operations in partnership with Nitol Electronics Ltd.

Md Kamrul Hassan, assistant manager, brand and communication, Nitol Electronics Ltd

shared that Nitol has its own brand 'Atashi' for electronics products and they were thinking of launching premium products from a multinational company.

Currently, Nitol is the sole distributor of the Voltas products. It started in February but due to the Covid-19 situation they officially launched operations this year in April.

Voltas Ltd is providing Nitol with parts and also manufacturing the products at their factory. Currently, the company has no plan for setting up a branch office or outlet here in Bangladesh.

The available air cooler models are: Slimm 35T, Slimm 45T, Slimm 55T, Alfa 15E and Alfa 28E. The available air conditioner models are 18DZQ(R32), 24DZQ(R32) and 18VDZP-ADJ(R32).

All the Voltas products can be found here:

https://www.nitolelectronics.com/brand-category/Voltas

Now let us look into some of the products that are on top of customer demand.

Voltas Regular Air Conditioner

Price: Tk60,990

With 100% copper body, this 1.5 ton fixed speed AC is the best at the lowest possible price. Its model number is 18DZQ(R32).

With high ambient and a CO2 reduction process, it can instantly cool down the temperature. \

The connecting cable and connecting pipe length are three metres each. The compressor type is 'High EER Rotary'.

The operating voltage range is 207-253, while the noise level can be set as 46, 42, 39 or 32 dB. The rated capacity model is 18,000 Btu/h.

Voltas provides you with a five-year warranty for the compressor and a one-year warranty for the spare parts as well as free service.

Voltas Air Cooler

Price: Tk11,990

This 28L fresh air cooler has honeycomb cooling pads and thermal overload protector. Its model number is ALFA-28LE and works with an inverter.

It covers rooms up to 11 sqm. Offering top features like castor wheels, water level indicator, dust filter etc at a pretty reasonable price, this model has a high demand in the market.