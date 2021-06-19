Gift ideas for your superhero this Father’s day

'Babbo' in Italian, 'Otosan' in Japanese and 'Baba' in Bangla, 'superhero' is one universal term to define fathers.

From taking care of all our little wishes to teaching us how to be both tough and kind at the same time and deal with the world, our fathers are our role models as we step into adulthood.

Although you do not need any specific day to shower your dad with love, Father's Day can be just an excuse to express your gratitude for having him as a shelter above your head.

Here are some gift ideas to surprise your father this Father's Day:

Customised Cotton Mask

Price: Tk60

Where to find: ST Mall

Our fathers have always protected us from everything bad. This Father's Day, gifting your father a customised face mask can protect him against Covid-19 and show him how much you care for him.

You can get your very own customized and hand painted two-layered cotton mask from online shop 'ST Mall' for only Tk60. These masks are washable and reusable.

Handmade Cards

Price: Tk120 to Tk300

Where to find: The Magenta Basket, The Real Ruh

It does not matter how technologically advanced we have become, handmade cards are never out of date. You can either make one by yourself at home or you can order a customised card.

Many online platforms offer customised handmade cards exclusively for Father's Day. You can include your favourite photos, choose your favourite design and add a lovely message for your father.

Preparing a scrapbook with all the memories about you and your father will bring tears to his eyes. Online pages such as 'The Magenta Basket' and 'The Real Ruh' carry such gift items.

Perfume set

Price: Tk2,200 to Tk50,000

Where to find: Sundora

Perfume sets can be a luxurious gift for your father. Sundora has introduced special offers for this Father's Day, which includes both budget-friendly and high-end perfumes.

You can pick any perfume, any candle jar and any item from Truefitt and Hill for their bundle deals and get a discount of 20% on the whole package, which comes in a luxurious gift box and you will get an additional gift voucher worth Tk500.

Using the code 'DADDEAL', you can enjoy 15 percent off on purchase of single perfumes and 20 percent off on the purchase of two. Sundora carries perfumes from internationally acclaimed brands such as Dr Barbara Sturm, Hugo Boss, Jean Paul Gaultier, Givenchy and more.

Toolboxes for our builder dads

Price: Tk3,000 to Tk4,600

Where to find: Malamal.xyz

Some of our dads are interested in building and fixing different household things. Gifting them a toolbox consisting of various tools such as drill machines, claw hammers, combination pliers, measuring tapes and sharp knives would be thrilling beyond imagination for them.

You can get all the needed equipment in one box from online platforms such as 'Malamal.xyz'. They are offering three toolsets of 117, 115 and 101 pieces.

Posters for movie-lover dads

Price: Tk180 to Tk400

Where to find: Carnival, Postersmith

Imagine how glad your father will be to see a poster of his favourite actor hanging in the corner of his living room or seeing a wall decorated with scenes from his favourite movie.

You can get these posters from online pages 'Carnival' and 'Postersmith'. The premium two feet by 1.5 feet PVC ones cost around Tk180 and the bigger ones will cost more.

The dust-proof, matte print on laminated board will cost Tk400 approximately. You will also be provided with hooks to hang the boards.

Watches for fashionable fathers

Price: Tk1200 to Tk5000

Where to find: O'clock Bangladesh

For some fathers, watches can be a part of their personality. Gifting your father a good watch to either add to his collection or just for daily wear can be a great idea.

"We have watches from various international brands such as Curren, Naviforce, Skmei, Casio, QnQ, Titan and so on. The price range is between Tk1,200 to Tk5,000", a representative from O'clock Bangladesh informed The Business Standard.

The company is offering free customised handnotes with every purchase especially for Father's Day.

Pamper your father with some skincare

Price: Tk1500 to Tk2000

Where to find: The Mall BD

Our fathers never forget to take care of us but they always forget to take care of themselves. Give your dad a skincare kit and teach him to love himself just like he loves everyone else.

The Technic Man'Stuff Man Drawer set is available for around Tk1,500. The kit comes with a face wash, showergel, towel and soap. With an extended budget of Tk1,800, you can get the bigger package that includes a comb, body lotion and beard oil.

Gadgets for music-lover dads

Price range: Tk7,000 to Tk20,000 for noise cancelling headphones; Tk1,000 to Tk8,000 for bluetooth speakers

Where to find: Gadget and Gear, Gadget Planet BD, Apple Gadgets

If you are on a budget, a good quality bluetooth speaker can brighten up your father's day. As per Gadget Planet's suggestion, the JBL GO3 portable speakers can be the perfect gift for your father and it retails for around Tk3,500.

With a higher budget, the JBL 650 BTNC noise-cancelling headphones can also be a good choice and it retails for around Tk13,000.

Artists' kit for the inner artist

Price: Tk1,050 to Tk2,800

Where to find: Luminous Craft & Stuff, Pixels

Have you noticed the inner artist in your talented father that never had the chance to flourish? It is easy to lose passion over responsibilities. So This Father's Day, let your father unleash his creative self by presenting him with an artist combo set.

The artist combo set from Luminous Craft & Stuff is the best gift you can give your father on Father's Day if he has a knack for painting.

The page Luminous Craft & Stuff carries two combo art sets. The mini painting set will cost you only Tk1,050. And, of course, you get the full artist combo set for the price of Tk2,800.

Both these sets include 12 vibrant Camel acrylic colors, a color palette, canvases and different range of brushes. The full combo set comes with a 200ml Camlin Arfina Gloss Varnish Spray and artist's knives set.

Fountain pen for your old-school father

Price: Tk2,000

Where to find: BD Pens

Some fathers love to keep a collection of exclusive pens. If your father loves it too, surprising him with a beautiful fountain pen can be exciting.

You can get a Kaweco Perkeo: All Black fountain pen from BD pens. Available in both fine and medium nibs, the pen will be beautifully packaged in a Blister Pack with four ink cartridges.

Your father can always carry it with him as a token of love from you.

Cookbook for your chef father

Price: Tk300 to Tk500

Where to find: Baatighar, Pathok Shamabesh, other local bookstores, Rokomari.com

In the era of YouTube, some old souls love to stick to books while following a recipe. If your father loves to cook different cuisines, a recipe book can be a great help in the kitchen.

As a bonus, you all will get to try out delicious homemade food cooked by your father more often. It is a win-win situation for both the giver and the receiver of the gift.