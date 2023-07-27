Man arrested over alleged altercations with doctors after daughter denied treatment

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested a man for allegedly getting into altercations with physicians at Mugda Medical College and Hospital after his dengue-infected daughter was denied treatment.

A team from Mugda police station arrested the man, identified as Habibur Rahman, 37, in connection with a case filed by a physician of the hospital, police officials said. He is an electrician at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

"The case mentioned he had beaten and cracked the fingers of a physician," Mohammad Abdul Majid, officer in charge of Mughda police station, told The Business Standard.

According to the case statement, Habibur went to Mugda Medical in the early hours of Wednesday (26 July) in a bid to get treatment for his four-year-old daughter Adiba.

However, he was told that the hospital had no vacant bed to admit Adiba. The 37-year-old later got into altercations with on-duty doctors, alleged Bony Amin, plaintiff of the case.

However, speaking to reporters, Habibur Rahman's wife Sathi Akter has refuted the allegations.

"My husband only got agitated when they [doctors] refused to admit our daughter into the hospital. They just gave us a slip that stated no seat. My husband protested."

Alleging that the doctors framed her husband, Sathi said, "They admitted my daughter at the same hospital later. How were they able to do that if the hospital did not have any vacant beds?

"A misunderstanding took place there. My husband did not beat any of the physicians. He was framed."

She alleges that in fact, it was Habibur who was beaten at the hospital in front of their four-year-old child.

Speaking of her daughter, Sathi said, "She is in trauma now. We went to get her treatment, but that landed his father in the police station."

Meanwhile, the plaintiff of the case refused to comment on the issue.

"We are not entitled to talk to media," Bony Amin said when contacted by The Business Standard.