A father killed his daughter for eloping with her boyfriend

Ten years ago, a ninth grader Parul Akter from Tangail eloped with her boyfriend Nasir Uddin and started living and working as a garment worker in Ashulia of Savar.

However, after two years, the couple had a marriage dispute in 2015. When she informed her father Kuddus Kha, 58, about the problem her father Kuddus Kha asked his daughter to leave her husband and come back to him. Kuddus also assured her of remarriage to a well-off family even though he never accepted the marriage.

The daughter agreed to come back to the family and her father took her to Bhuyapur of Tangail at one of his friend's house. Later, he took her to a remote village of Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat, assuring her a better life. Unfortunately, her life never became better as she was killed and dumped into a nearby river.

This is what the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said on Sunday after they arrested Kuddus Kha for allegedly killing his daughter who eloped with her boyfriend a decade ago.

Interestingly, Kuddus is also the plaintiff in the murder case of her daughter. Not only that, he was also successful in misguiding the police for the last seven years by making his son-in-law the prime accused. He also framed his son-in-law in a fake abduction case, according to the specialized investigation unit of Bangladesh Police.

PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder came up with the findings of this seven-year-old case during a press conference at the PBI headquarters on Sunday.

In seven years of investigations, police, the Detective Branch, the Criminal Investigation Department of police, and the district PBI could not unearth the mystery of the disappearance of Parul as Kuddus had been repeatedly lodging no-confidence petitions.

After her daughter eloped, Kuddus became furious and asked Parul to meet him on 19 July 2015. When she met her father, he strangled her with help of his friend Moka Mondal, who was also arrested in the case, said the PBI chief.

Kuddus gave a confessional statement before the court on Friday.

On 19 July 2015, Nasir filed a general diary with the local police station saying his wife went missing. Kuddus also filed a counter case with a Tangail court accusing Nasir, his uncle and his mother over her daughter going missing.

Finally, the PBI managed to find out the mystery that Kuddus took her to Joypurhat with the help of one of his friends and killed her beside a river, said the PBI chief.

During primary interrogation, Kuddus admitted to PBI that he killed Parul as she disgraced her family by eloping.