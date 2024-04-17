TBS journalist Zia Chowdhury's father passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:29 pm

The 70-year-old had been suffering from various complications.

Representational Photo: Collected
Mahbuber Rahman Chowdhury, father of The Business Standard Staff Correspondent Zia Chowdhury, passed away today (17 April) at the age of 70.

He breathed his last at 8.00am at his home in Lakshmipur.

The 70-year-old had been suffering from various ageing complications.

He was born in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila in an aristocratic Muslim family.

He left behind his wife, two sons,  hundreds of friends, relatives, and well-wishers.

The Business Standard, Lakshmipur Journalist Forum based in Dhaka, Lakshmipur Online Journalist Forum, have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mahbuber Rahman Chowdhury and extended deep condolences to the deceased's family.

