3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

Mother's Day is a sacred celebration dedicated to honouring and showering gratitude upon the extraordinary women who have nurtured, uplifted, and bestowed boundless love upon our lives. This momentous occasion beckons us to express our heartfelt appreciation, and ensure our beloved mothers feel truly treasured and adored. In this quest, we embark on a journey to discover the quintessential Mother's Day gift—a token of our affection and thoughtfulness.

In the vast realm of gift possibilities, the choices unfurl endlessly, like petals on a blooming flower. Yet, amidst the vastness, the key lies in selecting a gift that resonates with her unique personality and passions. Allow us to illuminate your path, guiding you toward the perfect Mother's Day gift, a testament to her individuality and an embodiment of your deep understanding and love.

Sweetness overload

Photo: Courtesy

Discover the realm of Lueur Bakery, where vanilla whispers and flavours intertwine. With Mother's Day near, indulge in their French-inspired delights. Surprise your beloved mother with the essence of refined elegance, as sweetness dances on her palate, and decadence becomes the language of love, handcrafted by Lueur Bakery's masterful artisans.

Price: Tk2,450

Address: 50 &52 Pragati Sarani, Block J, Baridhara, Dhaka

Journaling away

Photo: COURTESY

Celebrate the profound journey of motherhood with a breathtaking, handcrafted vintage diary from Patar Golpo Studio. Let your mother capture her proudest moments and emotions within its pages, reflecting on triumphs and the vibrant tapestry of life.

These exquisite diaries, adorned with genuine leather covers, emanate sophistication and elegance. Personalise this gift with her name, a testament to your love and appreciation. As ink dances on pristine paper, a symphony of nostalgia awakens, transporting her to cherished memories.

Price: Large (8X6.5 inches) Tk1,800

Small (7X5 inches) Tk1,500

Instagram: Patar Golpo Studio

Surprise Boxes

Photo: Courtesy

A timeless truth In the realm of motherhood: mothers hold a special fondness for boxes, big or small, treasuring them like heirlooms, anticipating their future usefulness. Step into the enchanting world of Mesmerise BD, an online gift shop selling a collection of extraordinary wooden boxes.

Photo: Courtesy

Adorned with delicate floral motifs and lovingly inscribed with the endearing term 'Ammu,' these boxes transcend materiality. Imagine this heartfelt offering: a gift that safeguards your mother's beloved trinkets and adornments. These exquisite boxes become guardians of her precious jewels and cherished accessories, providing both storage and a tangible symbol of your unwavering affection.

Price: Tk1,350