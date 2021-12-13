Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Hindustan Times
13 December, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 02:08 pm

Laptop buying guide: Here are some tips to help you make your laptop buying process easy. Take a look

Buying a new laptop? It must be exhausting, isn't it? After all, a single Google Search throws up an endless number of models with confusing names and puzzling specifications.

Laptops are built and sold differently than smartphones. Hence, you need to pin on these following points before you caress your wallet. Let's discuss some tips about what to see before you buy.

  1. Your budget

Just because some website lists the new MacBook as the best laptop to buy doesn't mean you have to empty your savings on it. You can always choose one within your budget and you won't be disappointed.

  1. Choose your OS

You can buy laptops running on Windows, Linux, and macOS from the market today. However, pick the one that suits you. Also, look for ecosystem compatibility – a Windows 11 PC works great with Android phones. Check with your existing accessories compatibility before settling on one.

  1. Know your processor

Having the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9 seems brag worthy, right? That might be an overkill for your office work or typing jobs. Likewise, if you want to game, you need to select a PC with at least an Intel Core i5/AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

  1. Get adequate RAM!

In late 2021 or early 2022, you need to have at least 8GB of RAM on your Windows 11 laptop to keep things running smooth. Avoid those cheaper models with 4GB RAM; they will struggle within months with basic workloads. Likewise, gamers should try getting at least 16GB of RAM to future-proof their systems.

  1. Know your storage

Wonder why some laptops with 1TB storage cost less while others with only 256GB storage cost more? It has to do with the storage type. Modern-day laptops are making the transition to SSD storage to aid faster loading of apps and quicker boot speeds. 

  1. Display quality is important

Your laptop's display is the only window between you and your machine. Hence, choose one that looks great and is easier on the eyes. In 2022, you should settle for at least a Full HD (1080p) resolution display with DCI-PC colours and higher brightness levels.

  1. Choose your size carefully

Yeah, those compact 13-inch laptops look cool but may not be enough for your daily office work requirements. Or, carrying around a 16-inch gaming laptop in college or office might make no sense. Go to a showroom and see what size works the best for you.

  1. More the ports, the merrier

Yes, we still live in a world where physical I/O ports are a necessity. Hence, go for the models that offer all the ports you need. Check for at least two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and a card reader (if you do creative work).

  1. Battery life

This is something you cannot gauge without using the laptop for a few days. However, know that the more powerful the processor, the faster it depletes battery life.

