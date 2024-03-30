Breaking the mould: Asus's new laptop challenges the dominance of MacBooks

Tech

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 08:15 am

Related News

Breaking the mould: Asus's new laptop challenges the dominance of MacBooks

Beyond its flashy features, this laptop stands out with its stunning 2K resolution OLED display and remarkable battery life, surpassing many competitors in its class

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 08:15 am
Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the laptop excels in handling various tasks, although it may struggle with heavily demanding gaming sessions. Photo: Collected
Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the laptop excels in handling various tasks, although it may struggle with heavily demanding gaming sessions. Photo: Collected

Asus has launched a new laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, positioning it as a sturdy alternative to MacBooks.

This laptop combines strong hardware, a lengthy battery life, and an OLED display all packed into a sleek design.

While primarily marketed as a gaming laptop, the Zephyrus G14 proves to be more suited for professional use than gaming. Its extended battery life, feature-rich keyboard, and OLED display make it a perfect fit for productive workdays.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the laptop comes preloaded with bloatware, consuming significant storage space, and tends to run hot during operation, which impacts its overall performance.

In terms of appearance, the Zephyrus G14 bears a striking resemblance to a MacBook, featuring a shiny silver body reminiscent of a MacBook Pro.

The laptop features a 2K resolution (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display bordered by thick black bezels, enhancing colour vibrancy through sharp contrast. Additionally, the keyboard design also mirrors that of an Apple laptop, offering a comfortable typing experience.

The Zephyrus G14's keyboard includes unique function keys, such as one to activate turbo mode for internal fans and another to disable the touchpad swiftly. However, the placement of the fans at the bottom restricts ventilation.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the laptop excels in handling various tasks, although it may struggle with demanding gaming sessions.

But the laptop's customizable RGB lighting and capable hardware still make it an attractive choice for both professionals and gamers.

According to ZDNET.com, the Zephyrus G14 starts at $1,600, which is a fair price considering all its features. But if you want to add more stuff, it might cost you more.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 / Laptop / MacBook

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

3h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shital Pati has been made in Munshiganj for 200 years

Shital Pati has been made in Munshiganj for 200 years

3h | Videos
AI will detect the disease by listening to the sound of cough

AI will detect the disease by listening to the sound of cough

1h | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

17h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1d | Videos