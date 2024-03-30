Breaking the mould: Asus's new laptop challenges the dominance of MacBooks

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the laptop excels in handling various tasks, although it may struggle with heavily demanding gaming sessions. Photo: Collected

Asus has launched a new laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, positioning it as a sturdy alternative to MacBooks.

This laptop combines strong hardware, a lengthy battery life, and an OLED display all packed into a sleek design.

While primarily marketed as a gaming laptop, the Zephyrus G14 proves to be more suited for professional use than gaming. Its extended battery life, feature-rich keyboard, and OLED display make it a perfect fit for productive workdays.

However, the laptop comes preloaded with bloatware, consuming significant storage space, and tends to run hot during operation, which impacts its overall performance.

In terms of appearance, the Zephyrus G14 bears a striking resemblance to a MacBook, featuring a shiny silver body reminiscent of a MacBook Pro.

The laptop features a 2K resolution (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display bordered by thick black bezels, enhancing colour vibrancy through sharp contrast. Additionally, the keyboard design also mirrors that of an Apple laptop, offering a comfortable typing experience.

The Zephyrus G14's keyboard includes unique function keys, such as one to activate turbo mode for internal fans and another to disable the touchpad swiftly. However, the placement of the fans at the bottom restricts ventilation.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the laptop excels in handling various tasks, although it may struggle with demanding gaming sessions.

But the laptop's customizable RGB lighting and capable hardware still make it an attractive choice for both professionals and gamers.

According to ZDNET.com, the Zephyrus G14 starts at $1,600, which is a fair price considering all its features. But if you want to add more stuff, it might cost you more.