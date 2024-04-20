Acer announces gaming laptops with liquid metal cooling

Acer has unveiled three new gaming laptops — the Nitro 14, Predator Helios Neo 14 and Nitro 16 — the first two of which are set to rival the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and Razer Blade 14 in the 14-inch gaming laptop market.

All these laptops use liquid metal cooling technology between the CPU and cooling block, ensuring efficient thermal management compared to traditional thermal paste.

According to The Verge, the Nitro 14, starting at $1,299.99, is geared towards budget-conscious gamers. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X SDRAM, and 1TB of NVME SSD memory. Gamers can choose between 120Hz G-Sync displays with resolutions of either 2560 x 1600 or 1920 x 1200.

For those seeking higher performance, the Predator Helios Neo 14 starts at $1,799.99. It boasts an Intel Ultra 9 185H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. The laptop offers three display options: 3072 x 1920 at 165Hz, 2560 x 1600 at 120Hz, or 1920 x 1200 at 120Hz. Memory and storage options are similar to the Nitro 14.

The Nitro 16, starting at $1,399.99, offers versatile customisation options. It can be equipped with an Nvidia RTX 4060 or an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS with Ryzen AI. Alternatively, users can opt for one of three 14th-gen Intel Core i7 HX chips, with the highest option being the Intel Core i7-14700HX.

Both AMD and Intel configurations support up to 2TB of storage and a maximum of 32GB of DDR5 SDRAM.

Acer has also introduced a new Experience Zone accessible via the NitroSense key, offering a range of AI-related functions.

Additionally, users will get a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key on the keyboard and a complimentary one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.