Acer announces gaming laptops with liquid metal cooling

Tech

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:12 am

Related News

Acer announces gaming laptops with liquid metal cooling

Acer has also introduced a new Experience Zone accessible via the NitroSense key, offering a range of AI-related functions

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:12 am
The Predator Helios Neo 14 (Left), Nitro 14 and Nitro 16. Photo: Collected
The Predator Helios Neo 14 (Left), Nitro 14 and Nitro 16. Photo: Collected

Acer has unveiled three new gaming laptops — the Nitro 14, Predator Helios Neo 14 and Nitro 16 — the first two of which are set to rival the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and Razer Blade 14 in the 14-inch gaming laptop market.

All these laptops use liquid metal cooling technology between the CPU and cooling block, ensuring efficient thermal management compared to traditional thermal paste.

According to The Verge, the Nitro 14, starting at $1,299.99, is geared towards budget-conscious gamers. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X SDRAM, and 1TB of NVME SSD memory. Gamers can choose between 120Hz G-Sync displays with resolutions of either 2560 x 1600 or 1920 x 1200.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

For those seeking higher performance, the Predator Helios Neo 14 starts at $1,799.99. It boasts an Intel Ultra 9 185H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. The laptop offers three display options: 3072 x 1920 at 165Hz, 2560 x 1600 at 120Hz, or 1920 x 1200 at 120Hz. Memory and storage options are similar to the Nitro 14.

The Nitro 16, starting at $1,399.99, offers versatile customisation options. It can be equipped with an Nvidia RTX 4060 or an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS with Ryzen AI. Alternatively, users can opt for one of three 14th-gen Intel Core i7 HX chips, with the highest option being the Intel Core i7-14700HX.

Both AMD and Intel configurations support up to 2TB of storage and a maximum of 32GB of DDR5 SDRAM.

Acer has also introduced a new Experience Zone accessible via the NitroSense key, offering a range of AI-related functions.

Additionally, users will get a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key on the keyboard and a complimentary one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Laptop / Acer Laptop / gaming laptop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

22h | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

23h | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama
Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

22h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

14h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

1d | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

1d | Videos