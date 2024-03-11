Green horizons: Bangladesh's pursuit of sustainable computing technologies

In the bustling streets of Bangladesh, where tradition meets modernity, a quiet revolution is taking place – a revolution powered by green and sustainable computing technologies. As the nation embraces the digital age, there is a growing awareness of the environmental impact of computing.

Bangladesh is at the forefront of integrating eco-friendly solutions into its tech landscape, but not without facing challenges on the road to a sustainable digital future.

The significance of green computing cannot be overstated, especially in a country like Bangladesh, where rapid technological advancements are reshaping the socio-economic landscape. One of the key initiatives is the promotion of energy-efficient hardware.

From low-power processors to eco-friendly servers, the focus is on reducing energy consumption without compromising computing capabilities. This shift not only contributes to environmental conservation but also helps in lowering operational costs for businesses and individuals.

The rapid pace of technological advancement leads to a considerable amount of electronic waste (e-waste) generation. Discarded computers, smartphones, and other electronic devices contribute to environmental pollution and health hazards.

Implementing sustainable computing practices involves designing products with a focus on recyclability, encouraging e-waste recycling programs, and adopting circular economy principles. These initiatives can not only minimise the environmental impact but also create new economic opportunities through recycling and refurbishment.

Virtualisation is another area gaining prominence in Bangladesh's quest for sustainable computing. By consolidating multiple virtual machines on a single physical server, organisations can optimise resource utilisation and reduce the need for additional hardware. This not only minimises the carbon footprint but also enhances scalability and flexibility in managing computing resources.

Cloud computing, often hailed as a game-changer, is making waves in Bangladesh. The shift from traditional on-premise data centres to cloud-based solutions brings about energy savings, as cloud providers invest heavily in energy-efficient infrastructure. This transition allows businesses to scale their computing needs without the burden of maintaining extensive physical servers, contributing to a greener and more sustainable IT ecosystem.

Renewable energy sources are taking centre stage in Bangladesh's sustainable computing narrative. The country is harnessing the power of the sun with the proliferation of solar panels to meet the energy demands of data centres and computing facilities. This not only reduces dependence on conventional energy sources but also mitigates the environmental impact of powering the digital world.

However, the path to sustainable computing is not without hurdles. Bangladesh faces challenges in terms of e-waste management. As the nation witnesses an influx of electronic devices, proper disposal and recycling mechanisms become imperative to prevent environmental degradation. Efforts are underway to raise awareness about responsible e-waste disposal and develop infrastructure for recycling electronic components.

Access to the latest and most energy-efficient technologies remains a challenge for many in Bangladesh. The cost associated with upgrading infrastructure to incorporate green computing solutions can be a deterrent, particularly for smaller businesses and individuals. Striking a balance between making these technologies accessible and managing their financial implications is crucial for widespread adoption.

In the educational landscape, integrating sustainable computing into curricula poses a challenge. As the demand for IT professionals grows, ensuring that the workforce is well-versed in green computing practices becomes essential.

Bangladesh is working towards incorporating eco-friendly computing education at various levels to prepare the next generation for a digital future rooted in sustainability.

Regulatory frameworks also play a pivotal role in shaping the adoption of sustainable computing. Bangladesh is in the process of developing policies that encourage businesses to embrace green technologies. Incentives for eco-friendly practices and penalties for environmental negligence are being considered to create a regulatory environment that fosters responsible computing.

The collaborative effort between the government, private sector, and educational institutions is paramount in overcoming these challenges. Bangladesh's commitment to sustainable computing is evident in the ongoing initiatives to create an ecosystem where technology and environmental consciousness go hand in hand. The journey towards a greener digital landscape requires a collective will to innovate, invest, and educate.

As Bangladesh charts its course towards sustainable computing, it stands as a beacon for other nations navigating the delicate balance between technological advancement and environmental responsibility. The challenges are real, but so is the commitment to a future where the digital revolution unfolds hand in hand with the preservation of the planet. At the intersection of tradition and progress, Bangladesh is writing a new chapter – one that echoes the promise of a sustainable and green computing era.

Professor Dr Iqbal Ahmed. Sketch: TBS

Dr Iqbal Ahmed is a professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Chittagong.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.