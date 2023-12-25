Bang for your buck: Top 3 home theatres of 2023

In the dynamic world of home entertainment, finding a budget-friendly home theatre system that doesn't compromise on quality can be a daunting task.

Fear not, fellow Bangladeshis, as we delve into the top three contenders for the title of the best budget home theatre systems in 2023. These audiovisual wonders promise to transform your living space into a cinematic haven without burning a hole in your wallet.

Sony BDV-E2100 5.1 Channel

Sony's BDV-E2100 emerges as a true maestro, boasting a 5.1 channel surround sound system that envelops you in a symphony of audio bliss. The 1000-watt power output delivers a thunderous bass and crystal-clear highs, creating an immersive experience for both movie nights and gaming sessions.

This home theatre isn't just about the audio, it's a visual feast too. The Blu-ray player supports full HD 1080p playback, ensuring that your favourite movies are displayed in stunning detail on your screen. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can seamlessly stream content from popular platforms, making it a versatile choice for the modern home.

The sleek design of the Sony BDV-E2100 blends seamlessly with any living room decor. The intuitive menu system and included remote make it easy to navigate through settings, ensuring a hassle-free user experience.

Price: Starting from Tk20,000

Where to Buy: Tech Land

Samsung HT-J5130W 5.1 Channel

Samsung's HT-J5500W brings wireless convenience to the forefront. The rear speakers connect wirelessly to the main unit, eliminating the need for messy cables snaking across your room. This not only enhances the aesthetics but also simplifies the setup process.

Step into the third dimension with the HT-J5500W's 3D Blu-ray capabilities. Whether you're watching the latest blockbuster or revisiting a classic, the depth and realism will transport you to a whole new cinematic realm.

Samsung's Smart Hub integration ensures that you're not just limited to physical media. Access a world of online content, apps, and streaming services, making this home theatre system a versatile hub for all your entertainment needs.

Price: Starting from Tk41,000

Where to Buy: Samsung official site (Online)

A.B Electronics

Daraz

Sony HT-S40R 5.1 Channel

Sony HT-S40R 5.1 channel home theatre system is rather multidimensional. From the sleek design to the immersive surround sound, this home theatre system transforms your living space into a cinematic haven.

The first impression is crucial, and the HT-S40R nails it with its minimalist yet sophisticated design. The slim soundbar effortlessly complements modern interiors, while the compact rear speakers discreetly find their place in the room.

The wireless subwoofer adds a touch of convenience, allowing you to position it optimally for that deep bass experience. Sony's attention to aesthetic detail is evident, creating a setup that seamlessly integrates into your home.

Setting up the HT-S40R is a breeze, even for those less inclined toward tech wizardry. With colour-coded cables and a user-friendly manual, connecting the system feels like solving a puzzle with all the pieces neatly laid out. The wireless connectivity further enhances the user experience, eliminating the hassle of cable management while maintaining a clutter-free environment.

The heart of the HT-S40R lies in its ability to deliver an immersive 5.1 channel surround sound experience. The soundbar's S-Force PRO Front Surround technology skillfully replicates the feeling of multiple speakers, enveloping the room with audio from all angles.

Movie nights become a whole new experience with the HT-S40R. The Dolby Digital technology enhances the audio quality, capturing the nuances of every scene with remarkable detail. Explosions reverberate, dialogue is crystal clear, and subtle background music adds layers to the storytelling.

The HT-S40R is not just limited to enhancing your TV experience. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can seamlessly stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The USB port provides additional flexibility for playing your favourite tunes directly, and HDMI ARC ensures a simplified connection to your TV.

Price: Starting from Tk37,000

Where to Buy: Startech

Tech Land