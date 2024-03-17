Man killed by friend only for Tk1000

After recovering the body of a 22-year-old mason on 13 March from Pabna's Soyghoria village, police said today (17 March) that he was murdered by his close friend over money-related issues.

After killing Azad Hossain, his friend Abdus Samad alias Somrat, 28, wanted to cover up the murder by dumping the body in a lychee orchard and covering it with dry leaves of the trees, said police.

Masud Alam, additional superintendent of police, said that Azad left the house with his motorcycle at 7:30pm on 11 March and did not return. His father, Abdul Hakim, filed a general diary (GD) at Pabna Sadar Police Station on 12 March afternoon.

On 13 March, locals found the body in the lychee orchard next to the farm of Mosharraf Chairman of Soyghoria village of Dapunia Union and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to the Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Later, a case was filed following the complaint of the victim's father Abdul Hakim.

A joint team of Sadar Police Station and DB conducted a raid and arrested the accused, Abdus Samad alias Somrat, from his locality yesterday (16 March) afternoon.

During interrogation, Somrat confessed to the killing of his friend Azad.

Police said Somrat and Azad were close friends and worked as masons together. A month ago, Somrat took Azad's motorcycle and got into an accident. Following the accident, Azad had to spend Tk2000 to repair the motorcycle.

Somrat gave Tk1000 out of it. Later, animosity was created between the two friends over the remaining Tk1000. Since then, the accused, Somrat, had been looking for an opportunity to kill his friend Azad.

Around 8pm on 11 March, Somrat called his friend Azad and went to the litchi garden next to the Musharraf chairman's farm. At one stage of the conversation, Somrat stabbed Azad's neck and eyes with a sharp knife.

After confirming his death, he dragged the body and covered it under the dry leaves of trees.

Somrat gave a confessional statement before the court yesterday afternoon.

Later, he was sent to jail.