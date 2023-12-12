A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

Winter has finally arrived in Dhaka as residents woke up this morning in a city cloaked by fog and with whispers of wintry winds.

Even though it is the middle of December, the air in Dhaka had been stubbornly warm - defying the calendar's claim of winter.

Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

The leaves clung stubbornly to their branches, refusing to succumb to the golden hues of autumn.

But finally, after a long, breathless wait, a crisp, cool breeze has swept through the city, carrying with it the unmistakable scent of winter.

Photo: Nayem Ali

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, a mild cold wave is anticipated to sweep across parts of the country.

The Bengali winter, with its gentle breeze and mild sun, is a symphony of contrasts.

Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Sun, though present, has lost its fiery intensity, replaced by a gentle warmth that bathes the city in a golden glow.

The air, no longer as humid as it usually is, feels invigorating - carrying the promise of cool nights and cosy mornings.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Streets that once bustled with the fervour of an unrelenting sun now witness a serene tranquillity.

People wrapped in shawls and scarves saunter through parks, relishing the novel sensation of a gentle nip in the air.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Children adorn themselves in layers of woollens, their laughter resonating through the avenues, painting the city with a newfound warmth, born not of the sun's rays but from the collective embrace of a shared experience.

Vendors peddle steaming cups of tea and delectable winter snacks, their aromas intermingling with the season's festivities.

Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

The advent of winter in Dhaka is more than a mere climatic shift.

Dhaka's tryst with this ephemeral winter offers a poignant reminder—a reminder that amidst adversity, there exists a silver lining, a chance to cherish the simple joys of life.

Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Climate change has cast its long shadow over the city, its effects palpable in the erratic weather patterns and the unnaturally warm autumns.

Winter in Dhaka, though brief and unpredictable, is a reminder of the cyclical nature of life. It is a time for slowing down, for introspection, and for appreciating the simple pleasures in life.

Photo: Nayem Ali

It is a time for gathering with loved ones, sharing stories, and forging memories that will last long after the chill has passed.

Dhaka, in its embrace of this transient winter, stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit—a celebration of adaptation, a salute to nature's timeless grace.