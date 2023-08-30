What happened to shut down Toyota's production in Japan?

Explainer

Reuters
30 August, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:35 am

Related News

What happened to shut down Toyota's production in Japan?

Its average global vehicle sale price in the most recent quarter was equivalent to $26,384, based on its financial reporting. Using that as a proxy would mean a full-day of production at the 14 plants would be equivalent to $356 million in revenue

Reuters
30 August, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:35 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Toyota Motor 7203.T was ramping back production at its Japan-based factories on Wednesday after a computer system processing orders for vehicle parts broke down on Tuesday, forcing the closure of 14 assembly plants.

The disruption shut down a system that is at the core of Toyota's lean manufacturing, a way of reducing inventory and maximising production efficiency that the Japanese automaker pioneered and its rivals have widely adopted.

WHAT HAPPENED TO SHUT DOWN TOYOTA'S PRODUCTION IN JAPAN?

It's not clear what caused the system outage, and Toyota has not provided details on what went wrong. The company said the cause was not a cyberattack.

In February last year, Toyota also had to shut down the same 14 factories in Japan when one of its suppliers, Kojima Industries, which supplies plastic parts and electronic components to Toyota, said one of its file servers had been infected with a virus that carried an undisclosed threatening message.

That attack raised questions about the cybersecurity of Japan's supply chain.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT OF THE ONE-DAY LOSS OF PRODUCTION?

Toyota's production has been recovering this year, so the outage could be potentially more costly than the 2022 shutdown.

Toyota's domestic output was up 29% in the first half of this year, the first such increase in two years. Toyota makes a full range of vehicles in Japan from the budget Yaris to its most expensive models, including luxury Lexus brand cars.

Toyota's production in Japan - about a third of its global output - averaged about 13,500 vehicles a day in the first half of the year, Reuters calculations showed. That excludes vehicles from group automakers Daihatsu and Hino.

Its average global vehicle sale price in the most recent quarter was equivalent to $26,384, based on its financial reporting. Using that as a proxy would mean a full-day of production at the 14 plants would be equivalent to $356 million in revenue.

Toyota has not said how or whether it will look to recoup the lost output.

WHAT IS TOYOTA'S PRODUCTION AND SUPPLIR MANAGEMENT SYSTEM?

Toyota essentially invented modern auto assembly with its "kanban" system for notifying suppliers of what parts are needed where and when to minimize inventory.

"Kanban" means signboard in Japanese, and the Toyota engineer and later executive, Taichi Ono, who developed the system drew inspiration from watching an American supermarket chain, Piggly Wiggly, manage its shelve stock on a trip to the United States in the 1950s.

Toyota's system of lean production and just-in-time parts delivery has been adopted across the auto industry and widely studied. It shifted from a system of printed cards that managed supplier workflow to an internet-based "e-kanban" system more than 20 years ago.

Toyota's kanban system, which relies on simple visual cues to organise workflow, has been adopted for other industries, including software development

WHAT OTHER PROBLEMS HAS TOYOTA FACED SINCE ITS LEADERSHIP TRANSITION?

Koji Sato took over from Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda as CEO in April.

In the months since, even as the company looks to overhaul its approach to electric vehicles and related manufacturing challenges with an eye on US EV leader Tesla TSLA., it has also reported some embarrassing missteps.

In April, Toyota said affiliate Daihatsu had rigged part of the door in side-collision safety tests for some 88,000 small cars, most of which were sold under the Toyota brand.

In May, Toyota said it had inadvertently exposed customer data on the internet for more than 2 million Toyota owners because of an error in how it had configured a cloud-based system it uses to track service.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Toyota / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day