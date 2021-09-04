BYLC lunches Volunteer Awards: Pandemic Heroes 2021

Events

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 10:19 am

Related News

BYLC lunches Volunteer Awards: Pandemic Heroes 2021

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 10:19 am
BYLC lunches Volunteer Awards: Pandemic Heroes 2021

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre (BYLC) on Thursday launched 'Volunteer Awards: Pandemic Heroes 2021' to nurture and encourage the passion of youth by connecting them to the right tools and networks, and help them grow as catalysts of change.

10 individuals, 3 volunteer organizations awarded social action project grants. Winners were selected from over 800 individual and over 70 organization submissions across the country.

Winners were shortlisted based on their contribution, impact, reach, and engagement in the categories of individual and organisation submissions.

Ten winners of the individual volunteer category received a social action project grant of Tk10,000; the top three volunteer organisations received grants of Tk25,000, Tk20,000, and Tk15,000

BYLC is a Bangladesh based non-profit organization and the first leadership institution in the country.

The organization often arranges different award programs to reinforce the youth in leading change in their communities. BYLC believes that people from all walks of life can exercise leadership regardless of their age or background.

The awards aimed to recognize the contributions of individuals and organizations working for social issues within their communities during the pandemic. Through this award, BYLC hopes to promote partnerships between youth change makers, community members, and other stakeholders to contribute in achieving the government's vision of SDGs by 2030.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor, Mr. Md Atiqul Islam was present as the chief guest of the ceremony. Ms. Paula Schindeler, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh was present the ceremony.

 

 

BYLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates