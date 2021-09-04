BYLC lunches Volunteer Awards: Pandemic Heroes 2021

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre (BYLC) on Thursday launched 'Volunteer Awards: Pandemic Heroes 2021' to nurture and encourage the passion of youth by connecting them to the right tools and networks, and help them grow as catalysts of change.

10 individuals, 3 volunteer organizations awarded social action project grants. Winners were selected from over 800 individual and over 70 organization submissions across the country.

Winners were shortlisted based on their contribution, impact, reach, and engagement in the categories of individual and organisation submissions.

Ten winners of the individual volunteer category received a social action project grant of Tk10,000; the top three volunteer organisations received grants of Tk25,000, Tk20,000, and Tk15,000

BYLC is a Bangladesh based non-profit organization and the first leadership institution in the country.

The organization often arranges different award programs to reinforce the youth in leading change in their communities. BYLC believes that people from all walks of life can exercise leadership regardless of their age or background.

The awards aimed to recognize the contributions of individuals and organizations working for social issues within their communities during the pandemic. Through this award, BYLC hopes to promote partnerships between youth change makers, community members, and other stakeholders to contribute in achieving the government's vision of SDGs by 2030.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor, Mr. Md Atiqul Islam was present as the chief guest of the ceremony. Ms. Paula Schindeler, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh was present the ceremony.