BYLC invests Tk4.8 million in 6 startups

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) Ventures has successfully wrapped up the seventh cohort, adding six new start-ups to their portfolio of companies.

The winners of BYLC Ventures cohort 7 are AyyKori Digital Ltd., GrowB, Pupil School Bus Ltd., Green Grocery, Hackules Limited, and Kajerbari, reads a press release.

Each of the top 6 startups was awarded Tk8 lakh in seed funding. In addition, these 6 startups will gain access to a world class accelerator programme, in-house mentorship, networking support, leadership development training, legal & virtual CFO support, and access to co-working space at a prominent location in Dhaka.

BYLC Ventures was established in 2019 with the goal of assisting young, passionate entrepreneurs to hone their leadership capacities, strengthen their business acumen, and help validate their ideas as they transition into an investable business.

The aim is to fund and provide guidance to the most promising young start-ups in Bangladesh, ensuring they are provided with the right tools and knowledge required to allow their entrepreneurial endeavours to flourish to their full potential.