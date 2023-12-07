DUEDC brings nationwide startup analysis competition Powerpreneur 3.0 supported by BYLC

07 December, 2023, 09:30 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka University Entrepreneurship Development Club (DUEDC) commenced the third consecutive season of one of its flagship programs, Powerpreneur 3.0: National Startup Analysis Competition on 4 December with the support of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC).

As a succession of the two previously organised seasons of Powerpreneur, this time, DUEDC is going national with the event. The competition is a crucial component of DUEDC's mission to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem and provide the upcoming generation of business leaders with the necessary tools.

Registration of Powerpreneur 3.0 has already begun, with a deadline of 21 December. The registration fee for teams is Tk300, while for individual entry, it is Tk150. The competition is open for all college students, HSC candidates, and undergraduate students from 1st to 4th year - participants from across the nation, allowing a diverse pool of talent.

Divided into three rounds, the dynamic competition aims to bring together the aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas and analytical thinking ability.

Participants will be able to engage in a rigorous evaluation of startup scenarios, acknowledging real-world challenges encountered by startups. Eminent business professionals and entrepreneurs will offer valuable insights and mentorship to attendees all along the event.

Two exclusive sessions on the process of startup analysis will be conducted for the attendees. An esteemed panel of judges will assess the competition. A substantial cash prize of Tk5,000 for the champions, Tk3,000 and 2,000 respectively for the 1st and 2nd Runners-up will be rewarded to the teams for outstanding performances on the Grand Finale, which is estimated to be held on January 20, 2023.

Powerpreneur 3.0 will work as a pivotal platform for aspiring entrepreneurs which unites professionals, students, and business leaders in a cooperative endeavor. DUEDC extends an invitation to all enthusiastic people who have a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship to sign up for Powerpreneur 3.0 and contribute to shape the future of the startup landscape.

 

