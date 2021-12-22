Switzerland to spend Tk1,100cr to help Bangladesh face post-LDC challenges

Economy

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:12 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Switzerland is going to spend Tk1,100 crore between 2022 and 2025 to assist Bangladesh in facing the post-LDC graduation challenges and help in the country's sustainable and inclusive development process.

Switzerland wants to play a role in the economic and social development of Bangladesh and wants to work towards creating a better business environment in Bangladesh while developing the country's financial systems, revealed the Swiss Embassy in Bangladesh on Wednesday. 

Switzerland also wants to help build skilled human resources in Bangladesh. The country also wants to contribute to Bangladesh's justice system to ensure human rights are upheld. 

While presenting a plan on how Switzerland is going to facilitate Bangladesh's development journey, Suzanne Muller, deputy head of mission, Switzerland Embassy in Bangladesh, said Switzerland will continue to support Bangladesh and provide humanitarian assistance in the Rohingya camps.

"We [Switzerland] will also work to help Bangladeshi women and children cope better with climate change," she added.

Patricia Danzi, director general of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, present at the event, highlighted the importance of creating sustainable economic growth and a decent job market in the context of Bangladesh, as every year, around two million young people try to enter the job market in Bangladesh.

"We will present our case in the Swiss parliament so that the Tk11 billion development plan we mentioned can be approved and we will always strive to continue bilateral collaboration between Bangladesh and Switzerland," she added.

The Swiss embassy also expressed concern about the growing corruption in Bangladesh amid the pandemic and urged the government to increase technical development and monitoring facilities to promote transparency. 

Planning Minister MA Mannan, also present during the event, said, "We understand that when time and expenditure increase, scope for corruption also does. But Bangladesh practices good governance in every sector of the country."
 

Bangladesh-Switzerland

