Switzerland pledges additional Tk90cr as Covid aid to Bangladesh

Switzerland has committed to provide an additional 9.8 million Swiss Francs, approximately Tk90 crore, to Bangladesh in an effort to fortify the country's battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Related organizations in close collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh will use the additional fund to help local communities curb the spread of Covid-19 and reinforce socioeconomic resilience, said a press release.

Since April last year, Switzerland has earmarked on over 20 projects - worth Tk160 crore - across Bangladesh that has reached the most vulnerable and remote communities and been supporting organizations working at the frontline.

These interventions have proven to be efficient in delivering timely remedies against the negative impacts of the pandemic.

With the Swiss support, around 1.5 million people were sensitized and trained on upholding hygiene standards; 1 million people received telemedicine services for better treatment of Covid-19; 130'000 slum dwellers received hygiene kits and 80'000 gained access to handwashing facilities; 115'000 people received cash and 60'000 food or vitamin contributions by far. Moreover, four helplines were established, offering psychosocial and legal support to survivors of gender-based violence.

The press release further reads that according to Switzerland the key to finding a way out of this unprecedented global crisis is ensuring vaccination for all.

In line with this principle, the country on 30 June announced the donation of four million Astra Zeneca vaccines to the Covax facility in addition to its pledge of an additional 300 million Swiss Francs to the multilateral initiative.