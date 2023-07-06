Bangladesh, Switzerland finalise air deal texts

Bangladesh and Switzerland today finalised the text for a draft bilateral air service agreement to connect the two nations through air directly.

The deal took place during a bilateral two-day meeting between delegations of civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and Switzerland.

Civil Aviation authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and Lead Negotiator, Air Services Agreements, Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation Laurent Noel led their respective sides at the meeting held at CAAB headquarters.

During the meeting, both the delegations showed keen interest to sign the final agreement soon.