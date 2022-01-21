UCB Taqwa Growth Fund gets BSEC nod

Stocks

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 09:56 pm

Related News

UCB Taqwa Growth Fund gets BSEC nod

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 09:56 pm
UCB Taqwa Growth Fund gets BSEC nod

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the draft prospectus of UCB Taqwa Growth Fund – a new open-end mutual fund.

The initial target size of the Shariah-compliant fund is Tk35 crore, of which Tk5 crore would be subscribed by its sponsor UCB Asset Management Ltd.

The remaining units of Tk10 face value each will be offered to investors.

Sandhani Life Insurance Company is the trustee of the fund while Brac Bank will act as the custodian, BSEC said.

Open-end mutual funds are gaining popularity in Bangladesh amid the increasing awareness about the importance of long-term stable investments.

Unlike closed-end funds, open-end funds have no maturity and their units are not tradable at bourses. Investors instead buy and sell those with the asset manager concerned or their authorised agents.

UCB Asset Management, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Ltd, is a new generation asset management company with a special focus on and preparation for quality investment management service.

Top News

UCB Taqwa Growth Fund / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

9h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

11h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

4h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

4h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre