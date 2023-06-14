Two non-life insurers recommend dividends for 2022

Sonar Bangla Insurance and Union Insurance Company have recently recommended 15% (10% cash, 5% stock) and 10% cash dividends respectively for their shareholders for 2022.

At the end of the year, the consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Sonar Bangla Insurance stood at Tk2.03, which was Tk2.05 in the previous year. Its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk22.83 at the end of March 2023.

The company has fixed its annual general meeting (AGM) on 21 September and the record date on 20 July this year.

In the first quarter of this year, the firm's EPS stood at Tk0.85, up from Tk0.82 in the January to March quarter of 2022.

Sonar Bangla Insurance shares closed at Tk50.5 apiece at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Wednesday.

On 31 December 2022, the EPS of Union Insurance stood at Tk1.77, which was Tk1.58 in the previous year. Its net asset value per share was Tk17.45 at the end of this March.

The company has fixed its AGM on 20 September and record date on 23 July this year.

In the first quarter of this year, the company's EPS stood at Tk0.89, up from Tk0.59 in the January to March quarter of 2022.

Union Insurance shares closed at Tk51.1 each at the DSE on Wednesday.