Stocks witness positive trend at opening

Investors buying sprees pushed the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) upwards in the first two-hour of the session on Monday.

At the end of the early hours, DSEX rose by 7 points to 6,271.

On the other hand, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI plunged by 11 points to 18,455.

Out of the total scrips traded during the period, 101 advanced, 51 declined and 166 were unchanged at the DSE.

Meanwhile, the turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk355 crore.