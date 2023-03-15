Stock market today: Major indices drop in early session

Major indices of the country's both stock exchanges plunged in the first 90 minutes on Wednesday (15 March) as investors sold off and continued pursuing profit-booking efforts.

This morning, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) key index, DSEX, fell by 0.11% or 7 points to 6,224 and the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) major index CASPI plunged by 3 points to 18,387.

The DSE turnover value reached Tk200 crore in the first 90 minutes. During the session, 39 scrips advanced while 81 dropped.