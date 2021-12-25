Runner shareholders approve 10% cash dividend

Runner shareholders approve 10% cash dividend

Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
The shareholders of Runner Automobiles Limited have approved the 10% cash dividend recommended by the board of directors for the last fiscal year that ended on 30 June 2021.

The approval came at the 20th annual general meeting (AGM) of the listed two-wheeler manufacturer which was held online on Thursday.

Reazul Chowdhury, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, delivered the welcome address at the AGM and conducted a question and answer session on the company's financial condition.

Company Secretary Mizanur Rahman chaired the meeting attended by Chief Financial Officer Sanat Datta and other members of the Board of Directors.

Senior officials and shareholders of the two-wheeler manufacturer, among others, participated in the virtual programme.

Runner Automobiles Limited Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan announced the end of the meeting through a directional speech.

Runner Automobiles Limited

