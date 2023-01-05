Runner Automobiles receives President’s Industrial Development Award

05 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Runner Automobiles receives President’s Industrial Development Award

05 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Runner Automobiles receives President’s Industrial Development Award

Runner Automobiles has been awarded the "President's Industrial Development Award 2020" in the large industry sector category, according to a press release.

Chairman of the company Hafizur Rahman Khan received the award from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the Osmani Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday, the release reads.

"This award is our motivation. I dedicate it to all my employees who have worked tirelessly to bag this honour," Hafizur Rahman Khan said.

Established in 2000, Runner Group is one of the leading business conglomerates in Bangladesh. Runner Automobiles, one of the sister concerns of the Group, has been manufacturing different models of motorcycles and spare parts at its factory at Bhaluka of Mymensingh since 2011.

It has been exporting its own branded motorcycles with the "Made in Bangladesh" tag to Nepal and Bhutan since 2017.

Currently, Runner is planning to manufacture three-wheelers in Bangladesh, the release reads.

