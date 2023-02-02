Runner Automobiles signs distributorship agreement with Uttara Motors

Runner Automobiles PLC signed a distributorship agreement for Bajaj RE Three-Wheeler with Uttara Motors Corporation Limited on Wednesday (1 February), said a press release.

Runner Group Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan, Managing Director and CEO Subir Chowdhury, Director (HR & Admin) Rudaba Tazin, CFO Shanat Dutta, Head of Sales (Three-Wheeler) Hasibur Rahman Subin were present at the signing ceremony.

Uttara Motors Corporation was represented by the compaany's chairman Matiur Rahman, Executive Director Kazi Emdad Hossain, Director Naimur Rahman, Director of Finance and Administration Humayun Kabir Chowdhury.

The first-ever three-wheeler manufacturing plant in Bangladesh will start on 11 February 2023, at Runner's Bhaluka factory.