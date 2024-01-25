Runner Auto returns to profit in Q2 with 49% revenue growth

Stocks

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 10:58 pm

Related News

Runner Auto returns to profit in Q2 with 49% revenue growth

The automobile maker registered a Tk64.57 lakh profit in the second quarter of FY24

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 10:58 pm
Runner Auto returns to profit in Q2 with 49% revenue growth

Runner Automobiles, a local two and three-wheeler maker and assembler, returned to profit in the second quarter of FY24 with a 49 percent revenue growth riding on an upbeat three-wheeler sale in the October to December quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal.

According to its unaudited consolidated financial statement, its revenue grew to Tk216 crore during the October-December period from Tk145 crore during the same time in the previous fiscal year. 

The automobile maker registered a Tk64.57 lakh profit in the second quarter of FY24 in contrast to Tk26.56 crore loss posted during Oct-Dec in 2022-23 fiscal year. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.05 in the second quarter. 

In its price sensitive information (PSI), the engineering firm said its three-wheeler business witnessed a significant growth in revenues, which resulted in the positive EPS. 

According to its half-yearly financial statement, its losses narrowed to Tk27.36 crore during the July-December period from Tk35.49 crore in same period of the last fiscal year.

In the PSI, Runner said, "Amidst very challenging economic and political conditions, the company had set clear target and ensured dedicated focus on high prospect segments as per plan in order to deliver a significant shift in business performance."

The completely revived 3W network played the biggest role in the sales turnaround for its Bajaj RE three-wheelers in Q2. 

While the newly introduced Yadea electric scooter segment started an encouraging journey, smart planning and focused drive for specific motorcycles categories also helped the business growth of Runner despite the fact that the two-wheeler industry had further dropped in this quarter, the company said.

In 2022-23 fiscal year, the Runner Automobiles had incurred a loss of Tk87.90 crore, for which the company did not declare any dividend to its shareholders. It got listed on the stock exchange in 2019. 

On Thursday, its shares price fell by 2.41% or Tk0.9 each to Tk36.40 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Top News

Runner Automobiles Limited / Bangladesh / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

8h | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

15h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

12h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

1h | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

1h | Videos
The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

5h | Videos
Boeing is in trouble!

Boeing is in trouble!

4h | Videos