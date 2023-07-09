Ring Shine cancels declared dividend for FY20

Stocks

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 02:20 pm

Related News

Ring Shine cancels declared dividend for FY20

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 02:20 pm
Ring Shine cancels declared dividend for FY20

Ring Shine Textile, a listed firm on the stock market, has cancelled its declared dividend for the shareholders for the 2019-20 fiscal.

Informing the cancellation owing to incurring losses, Ring Shine Textile said, the 1% cash and 1% stock dividend will be revoked and will consider as no dividend for 2019.

Ring Shine Textile declared the dividend on October 2020 based on its annual profit in the 2019-20 fiscal. Now, the board of directors has decided no cash and stock dividend shall be recommended for that year.

That means, the company has recommended no dividend for the shareholders.

In a disclosure on the DSE on 9 July (today) the company said, owing to the deviation ascertained upon the re-valuation of assets and liabilities, a restatement of assets and liabilities for 2019-2020 was made in the following year's 2020-2021 audited financial statements, which reflects an incurring loss.

Although, the textile firm said on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.29, down from Tk1.72 in the previous fiscal year or 2018-19.

Owing to the covid-19, the company was forced to shut down its production as product demand declined significantly.

To date, it failed to operate its factory in full-fledge, and now its partial production is continuing.

Later, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) reconstituted its board.

And the company is in the process of selling as Queen South Textile's managing director is eager to buy the company.

Top News

Ring Shine Textile Limited / Ring Shine Textiles / Ring Shine Textiles Ltd / dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

1h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

6h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

1h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

18h | TBS Stories
US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

19h | TBS World
How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

5
5 foods that fight high cholesterol
Health

5 foods that fight high cholesterol

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020