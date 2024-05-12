Auniruddho Piaal appointed managing director of Ring Shine Textiles

The Board of Directors of Ring Shine Textiles Limited has appointed Auniruddho Piaal as the Managing Director of the leading Textile products manufacturer in Bangladesh.

Prior to this appointment on Sunday (12 May), he was serving as the deputy managing director (DMD) of the company, reads a press release.

Auniruddho Piaal, a Law graduate, from University of London, UK joined Ring Shine in 2022 as Company Secretary. For his abundant talent and hard work, he was given the charge of the company's overall operation and later promoted to deputy managing director.

Auniruddho Piaal was born in a prominent family in Bogura. His father Late Selim Chowdhury was a brave freedom fighter and served as the chief adviser of Adomnjee Jute Mills.

Auniruddho, an entrepreneurial and visionary young business leader, has been serving Ring Shine in various important positions for over a the last two years. He is most admired for the extraordinary administrative personnel and aggressive marketing strategy.