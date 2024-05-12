Auniruddho Piaal appointed managing director of Ring Shine Textiles

Corporates

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 10:01 pm

Related News

Auniruddho Piaal appointed managing director of Ring Shine Textiles

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 10:01 pm
Auniruddho Piaal appointed managing director of Ring Shine Textiles

The Board of Directors of Ring Shine Textiles Limited has appointed Auniruddho Piaal as the Managing Director of the leading Textile products manufacturer in Bangladesh.

Prior to this appointment on Sunday (12 May), he was serving as the deputy managing director (DMD) of the company, reads a press release.

Auniruddho Piaal, a Law graduate, from University of London, UK joined Ring Shine in 2022 as Company Secretary. For his abundant talent and hard work, he was given the charge of the company's overall operation and later promoted to deputy managing director.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Auniruddho Piaal was born in a prominent family in Bogura. His father Late Selim Chowdhury was a brave freedom fighter and served as the chief adviser of Adomnjee Jute Mills.

Auniruddho, an entrepreneurial and visionary young business leader, has been serving Ring Shine in various important positions for over a the last two years. He is most admired for the extraordinary administrative personnel and aggressive marketing strategy.

Ring Shine Textiles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

58m | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

5h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

38m | Videos
'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

1h | Videos
The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

3h | Videos
China's economy is rapidly turning around

China's economy is rapidly turning around

2h | Videos