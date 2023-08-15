RACE Asset’s 6 mutual funds declare dividends

Stocks

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 09:48 pm

Related News

RACE Asset’s 6 mutual funds declare dividends

Three will pay 3-5% cash dividend, while other three will not pay any

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 09:48 pm
TBS illustration
TBS illustration

Six publicly listed mutual funds, managed by RACE Asset Management PLC, have declared dividends for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Three funds will pay a total of Tk58.29 crore in cash dividends to their unit holders.

First Bangladesh Fixed Income Fund and Trust Bank 1st Mutual Fund will each pay 5% cash dividend for FY23, which was 6% and 7% respectively for the previous 2021-22 fiscal year.

Exim Bank 1st Mutual Fund will pay a 3% cash dividend for FY23, which was 7% in FY22.

The earnings per unit (EPU) of Trust Bank 1st Mutual Fund, which has a fund size of Tk200 crore, stood at negative Tk0.1 in FY23. In the previous fiscal, it was positive Tk0.79.

The remaining three funds namely EBL First Mutual Fund, IFIC Bank 1st Mutual Fund, and 1st Janata Bank Mutual Fund will not pay any dividend for FY23.

In FY22, EBL First Mutual Fund paid a 6% cash dividend, while IFIC Bank 1st Mutual Fund, and 1st Janata Bank Mutual Fund each paid 7%.

The EPU of EBL First Mutual Fund, which has a fund size of Tk100 crore, stood at negative Tk0.29 in FY23. In the previous fiscal, it was positive Tk0.09.

According to its website, RACE Asset manages 12 mutual funds. Of them, ten are closed-end and listed on the stock exchanges, and the two open-ended ones are not listed. Among the listed ones, four are yet to declare dividends.

Bangladesh / Top News

stocks / Bangladesh / mutual funds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

12h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

18h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

9h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

10h | TBS Economy
Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

13h | TBS Today
Russia replicates Iranian drones

Russia replicates Iranian drones

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free