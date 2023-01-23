The Peninsula Chittagong incurs loss in Jul-Dec

The Peninsula Chittagong Limited has reported a loss in the July-December period of 2022 due to a decrease in income and rise in cost of goods and administrative expenses.

As per data published by the stock exchanges on Monday (23 January), in the first half of the current fiscal year, the loss per share of the company stood at Tk0.25.

During the same period of the previous fiscal year, it's earnings per share (EPS) was Tk0.64.

During the October-December quarter, the EPS stood at Tk0.08, which was Tk0.33 in the previous fiscal year.

On Monday, the shares trading of the company started at Tk27.40 each.