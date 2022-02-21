Nitol Insurance earnings grow 3.17% in 2021

Nitol Insurance Company has registered an almost flat year in 2021.

The publicly listed non-life insurer has posted 3.17% higher or Tk11.77 crore in net profit for the year, while annual earnings per share increased to Tk2.93, from Tk2.84 a year earlier.

Nitol Insurance board recommended a 12.5% cash dividend for its shareholders. It means, against each share of Tk10 in face value and Tk57.9 in market value, investors will receive Tk1.25 in cash after the company's 23rd annual general meeting scheduled to be held on 24 April via a digital platform.

On the announced record date, 15 March 2022, Nitol Insurance shares will not be traded on bourses as the company will identify its shareholders to be entitled to participate in the general meeting and avail dividends.

At the end of December, the company's total net asset stood at Tk117.25 crore, which is Tk29.16 per share.

Nitol Insurance went public in 2005 and currently, its paid-up capital is over Tk40 crore.

At present, sponsors and directors hold 35% of the company shares, while institutions own 12.99% and the general public 52.1%.