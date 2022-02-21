Nitol Insurance earnings grow 3.17% in 2021

Stocks

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 08:39 pm

Related News

Nitol Insurance earnings grow 3.17% in 2021

Tk1.25 cash dividends per share recommended 

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 08:39 pm
Nitol Insurance earnings grow 3.17% in 2021

Nitol Insurance Company has registered an almost flat year in 2021. 

The publicly listed non-life insurer has posted 3.17% higher or Tk11.77 crore in net profit for the year, while annual earnings per share increased to Tk2.93, from Tk2.84 a year earlier. 

Nitol Insurance board recommended a 12.5% cash dividend for its shareholders. It means, against each share of Tk10 in face value and Tk57.9 in market value, investors will receive Tk1.25 in cash after the company's 23rd annual general meeting scheduled to be held on 24 April via a digital platform. 

On the announced record date, 15 March 2022, Nitol Insurance shares will not be traded on bourses as the company will identify its shareholders to be entitled to participate in the general meeting and avail dividends. 

At the end of December, the company's total net asset stood at Tk117.25 crore, which is Tk29.16 per share. 

Nitol Insurance went public in 2005 and currently, its paid-up capital is over Tk40 crore. 

At present, sponsors and directors hold 35% of the company shares, while institutions own 12.99% and the general public 52.1%. 

Top News

Nitol Insurance Company Limited / Earnings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

1h | Amar Ekushey
Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

2h | Features
Photo: TBS

The story of the first poem on Ekhushey

2h | Amar Ekushey
Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

2h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

2h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

2h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business