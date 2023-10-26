BAT Bangladesh earns Tk29,350 crore in Jan-Sep

British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company (BATBC) has earned a record revenue of Tk29,350 crore by selling cigarettes in the January to September period of this year.

In the first nine months of 2023 revenue grew by 10.45% compared to the previous year at the same time.

During the period, BATBC sold 5,229 crore cigarette sticks, which was 7.60% higher than the previous year.

However, the company had to pay off Tk22,557 crore from its revenue to the government exchequer as supplementary duty and VAT.

At the end of the first nine months of this year, it posted a profit of Tk1,355 crore and earnings per share of Tk25.11.