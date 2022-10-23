Higher sales boost profits of Square Textiles, Matin Spinning

Stocks

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 11:22 pm

Related News

Higher sales boost profits of Square Textiles, Matin Spinning

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 11:22 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Thanks to more sale orders, two textile firms – Square Textiles Ltd and Matin Spinning Mills Ltd – have registered massive growth in their annual profits for the fiscal year that ended on 30 June 2022 compared to the previous year, as per the earnings posted on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Sunday.

Square Textiles

The earnings per share (EPS) of Square Textiles jumped by a staggering 191% to Tk9.39 in FY22, from Tk3.41 in the previous fiscal year.

An official of the company, seeking anonymity, said the company received more orders and exports increased in FY22, compared to FY21 when the business was affected by the pandemic.

The company recommended a 35% cash dividend for FY22.

Also, its board of directors approved a Tk38 crore investment plan for Balancing, Modernising, Rehabilitation and Expansion.

Square Textiles has six units of spinning mills and a twisting mill. It mainly manufactures and markets yarns.

Matin Spinning Mills

The EPS of Matin Spinning increased 71% to Tk10.79 in FY22 from Tk6.31 in the previous fiscal year.

The company said its EPS increased because of an increase in revenue. Also, there was no significant increase in the company's expenditures.

Moreover, the company said it had purchased raw materials at a reasonable price, which helped it to achieve the extra profit margin.

It recommended a 50% cash dividend for FY22.

Matin Spinning Mills manufactures and sells all types of cotton, viscose, polyester, CVC, melange, and vortex yarns.

Two more firms

Queen South Textile Mills Limited and Rahim Textile Mills Limited also published their earnings on the DSE website on Sunday.

Queen South's EPS increased by 31.2% to Tk1.64 in FY22, compared to FY21. The company recommended 6% cash and 6% stock dividends for FY22.

Rahim Textile Mills reported a 30% decline in EPS to Tk1.54. It recommended a 10% cash dividend for FY22.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, EPS decreased because of the rising cost of raw materials, as well as an increase in gas and electricity charges. 

Top News

profit / Square Textiles / Matin Spinning Mills Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

12h | Food
Graphics: TBS

Chabot-Khanna resolution and 1971 Genocide

10h | Panorama
As Kharge will soon discover, the presidency of a national party in the Modi era is a poisoned chalice. Photo: Reuters

Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader

8h | Panorama
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh vs New Zealand match

Key factors of Bangladesh vs New Zealand match

1h | Videos
Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

3h | Videos
Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

4h | Videos
Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram