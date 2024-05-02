India's Adani Ports posts bigger Q4 profit on strong cargo volumes
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, India's largest private port operator, posted a 76% rise in its fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in cargo volumes.
The company, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs20.40 billion ($244.6 million) in the quarter ended 31 March from Rs11.58 billion a year earlier.