India's Adani Ports posts bigger Q4 profit on strong cargo volumes

The company, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs20.40 billion in the quarter ended 31 March from Rs11.58 billion a year earlier

Photo: Bloomberg
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, India's largest private port operator, posted a 76% rise in its fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in cargo volumes.

The company, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs20.40 billion ($244.6 million) in the quarter ended 31 March from Rs11.58 billion a year earlier.

