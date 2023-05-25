Exim Bank to issue Tk600cr bond 

Stocks

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Exim Bank to issue Tk600cr bond 

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 10:24 pm
Exim Bank to issue Tk600cr bond 

Exim Bank, officially known as Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited, wants to raise Tk600 crore by issuing a fifth mudaraba subordinated bond.

The proceeds will be regarded as Tier II capital of the issuer, which will help the private sector lender fulfil its Basel-III requirement.

The issuance will require approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bangladesh Bank, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The bank wants to issue the bond for seven years.

Currently, subordinated bonds that are mostly issued by banks dominate the local bond market. These help lenders construct their mandatory Tier II capital base through bond proceeds within a specific tenure.

A subordinated bond is a bond that, in the event of a debtor's bankruptcy, is paid after the payment of other higher priority bonds, the so-called senior unsubordinated bonds. Subordinated bonds are unsecured and therefore riskier than older ones.

Meanwhile, Exim Bank's shares closed on the floor at Tk10.40 each on Thursday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Besides, in the January-March quarter of this year, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) were Tk0.14, which was 44% lower than a year ago.

Earlier, it had recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for last year, when it posted 72% year-on-year EPS growth.

Top News / Banking

Exim Bank / Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

11h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

14h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

6h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

6h | TBS Stories
Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss