Exim Bank and Popular Life Insurance Limited signs bancassurance agreement

Popular Life Insurance Limited signed a corporate agreement with Exim Bank to start selling life insurance policies through Bancassurance.

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Managing Director and CEO of Popular Life Insurance Limited BM Yousuf Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in a signing ceremony held at Exim Bank's head office yesterday (8 May).

Additional Managing Director Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Md. Moidul Islam, Chief Consultant of Popular Life Insurance Limited Abdullah Harun Pasha and senior executives of both the organizations were also present in the programme.

By this agreement, Exim Bank will sell insurance policies issued by Popular Life Insurance Limited to its customers in the system of Bancassurance guidelines issued by Bangladesh Bank and Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA).