Exim Bank and Popular Life Insurance Limited signs bancassurance agreement

Corporates

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 11:07 am

Related News

Exim Bank and Popular Life Insurance Limited signs bancassurance agreement

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 11:07 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Popular Life Insurance Limited signed a corporate agreement with Exim Bank to start selling life insurance policies through Bancassurance. 

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Managing Director and CEO of Popular Life Insurance Limited BM Yousuf Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in a signing ceremony held at Exim Bank's head office yesterday (8 May).

Additional Managing Director Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Md. Moidul Islam, Chief Consultant of Popular Life Insurance Limited Abdullah Harun Pasha and senior executives of both the organizations were also present in the programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

By this agreement, Exim Bank will sell insurance policies issued by Popular Life Insurance Limited to its customers in the system of Bancassurance guidelines issued by Bangladesh Bank and Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA).

 

 

 

Popular Life Insurance / Exim Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Various initiatives to save wildlife

Various initiatives to save wildlife

18m | Videos
Japans unveils world’s first 6G device

Japans unveils world’s first 6G device

1h | Videos
Litchi starts appearing in Kaptai markets

Litchi starts appearing in Kaptai markets

2h | Videos
Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

13h | Videos